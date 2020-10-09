Trump lashes out at aides, calls for indictments of political rivals

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump berated his own Cabinet officers Thursday for not prosecuting or implicating his political enemies, lashing out even as he announced that he planned to return to the campaign trail Saturday just nine days after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In his first extended public comments since learning he had the virus last week, Trump went on the offensive not only against his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, but the Democratic running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, whom he called “a monster” and a “communist.”

He balked at participating in the debate next Thursday with Biden if it is held remotely, as the organizers decided to do out of health concerns.

But Trump secured a statement from the White House physician clearing him to return to public engagement Saturday and then promptly said he would hold a campaign rally in Florida, two days earlier than the doctor had originally said was needed to determine whether he was truly out of danger. The president again dismissed the virus, saying, “when you catch it, you get better,” glossing over the more than 212,000 who have died from it in the United States.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, reported that Trump “has responded extremely well to treatment” and that by Saturday, “I fully expect the president’s return to public engagement.” Conley, who has previously acknowledged providing a rosy view of the president’s condition to satisfy his patient, contradicted his own timeline offered when Trump was released from the hospital, when he said doctors wanted to “get through to Monday.”

Trump has not been seen in person since returning from the hospital Monday, but he sought to reassert himself on the public stage with a pair of telephone interviews with Fox News and Fox Business, a video and a series of Twitter messages. Even for him, they were scattershot performances, ones that advisers said reflected increasing frustration over his political fortunes only 26 days before an election with surveys that show him trailing Biden by double digits.

The president castigated his own team, declaring that Attorney General William Barr would go down in history “as a very sad, sad situation” if he did not indict Democrats like Biden and former President Barack Obama. He complained that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had not released Hillary Clinton’s emails, saying, “I’m not happy about him for that reason.” And he targeted Christopher A. Wray, the FBI director. “He’s been disappointing,” Trump said.

He was all over the map, throwing out unsubstantiated or discredited accusations, explaining that he wanted to bring home troops from Afghanistan to be ready to fight China or Russia if necessary and calling Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan “the lockup queen” even as his own Justice Department was announcing the existence of an anti-government group’s plot to kidnap her.

As for his opponents, he said that Biden “wouldn’t be president for two months” because “he’s not mentally capable,” leaving Harris to then take over the presidency. “She’s a communist,” he said. “We’re going to have a communist.” A few hours later, Trump reposted Twitter messages claiming that Speaker Nancy Pelosi might be orchestrating “a coup” against him.

But it was his assault on his own appointees that hinted at the escalating imperative to change the course of a campaign that has defied his efforts to shape it for months, what amounted to a plea for an October surprise.

“Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes, the greatest political crime in the history of our country, then we’re going to get little satisfaction unless I win and we’ll just have to go, because I won’t forget it,” Trump said, referring to the investigation into his 2016 campaign ties with Russia. “But these people should be indicted. This was the greatest political crime in the history of our country, and that includes Obama and it includes Biden.”

Trump has often argued that his political antagonists should be prosecuted, but in this case, he went further by indicating that he had directly pressured Barr to indict without waiting for more evidence. “He’s got all the information he needs,” the president said. “They want to get more, more, more, they keep getting more. I said, ‘You don’t need any more.’”

Even as he sought to reassert himself on the public stage after a week in the hospital and the White House infected with the coronavirus, Trump seemed to suggest he may have been infected by the Gold Star parents of soldiers killed in battle at an event honoring them last month at the White House, although a spokesman later denied he meant that.