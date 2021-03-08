Trump official arrested in storming of Capitol left little mark before riot

WASHINGTON — Soon after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, the White House told State Department officials that they needed to find a job for a political appointee.

Federico G. Klein had been a low-level aide on Trump’s 2016 campaign and a stalwart supporter of the president, outspoken on his religious and conservative views. When a senior State Department official tried to object, believing Klein to be out of his depth in the world of diplomacy, he was overruled, according to a former department official. Klein was stashed in obscure positions with little influence.

Four years later, Klein, 42, finally made his mark in Washington — as a leader of the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a court document filed by the FBI, which arrested Klein on Thursday. He is the first known participant in the Capitol breach to have worked for Trump’s campaign or held a political appointment in his administration.

Interviews with several people who know or worked with Klein suggest a man with increasingly fiery social and political views, but a forgettable professional record in government and the military. He had offered few public hints that he would be capable of violent political action.

Klein is visible in video footage from the Capitol wearing a collared shirt and a crew neck sweater under a drab green coat, with a red “Make America Great Again” hat. According to the FBI complaint, he used a stolen Capitol Police riot shield to assault officers and wedge open a door they were trying to shut against the pressing crowd.

“We need fresh people, need fresh people,” Klein called back to his compatriots from the front of the line charging the police defenses, according to the FBI complaint.

He was arrested after the FBI received a tip from two people who recognized his square-jawed, sandy-haired image from a poster seeking information about Capitol rioters captured on camera.

On paper, he hardly seemed a revolutionary.

Klein, who goes by Freddie, grew up in an affluent suburb of Washington, D.C., attended George Mason University, joined the Marine Corps as a reservist and volunteered for mainstream Republicans, including Mitt Romney in his 2012 presidential campaign, before signing on with Trump.

He left little mark in the workplace. Several State Department officials and Trump political hands said that they had no memory of Klein, and that his role on the 2016 campaign — for which he reported just $15,000 in income in a financial disclosure form — would have been marginal.

He served in the Marine Corps Reserves from early 2004 to late 2012 as a combat engineer, reaching the rank of corporal, according to records released by the Defense Department. Those records also indicate service that was unremarkable.

He did serve a tour of duty in Iraq, in 2005, according to his mother, Cecilia Klein. She said he never fired his weapon there.

At an initial hearing Friday, Zia Faruqui, a magistrate judge in Washington, ordered Klein held until his bail hearing Tuesday. Klein did not respond to a request for comment, and his lawyer, Michelle Peterson, a federal public defender, declined to comment on his case.

One person who has known him for many years said Klein was a loner who could be socially awkward. His mother said nothing in his past would have suggested him capable of joining a violent riot.

“Normal schools, decent grades, went to college,” she recalled during an interview on Friday. “It was all perfectly suburban.”

According to the FBI, Klein held a top-secret security clearance that was renewed in 2019. Such clearances are not unusual for military service members, and his LinkedIn page says his was granted by the Defense Department. It is not clear what responsibilities he carried that would have earned the clearance. The person who has known him for years said he seemed to conjure an air of secrecy about his military service.

Under pressure from the White House in early 2017, Klein, whose father was from Argentina and had worked at the Inter-American Development Bank before his death, was installed in the State Department’s Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs as a special assistant. After Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expanded an office that handles Freedom of Information Act requests, viewed by many in government as an unrewarding outpost, Klein’s superiors transferred him there.

People who encountered him at work said he advertised his opposition to abortion rights and support for Trump’s plans to build a wall along America’s southern border with Mexico.

His social media network and postings suggest a man with deep religious and conservative beliefs and a loathing for Democrats including Hillary Clinton. In 2016, he posted a photo on Facebook of himself posing next to a cardboard cutout of Clinton and pretending to grab her by the hair. In an accompanying comment, he said he was “mocking her ugliness.”