Trump plots aggressive midterm strategy seen in GOP as double-edged sword

Donald Trump's political advisers are in early discussions with Republican campaigns about actively deploying him on the trail this fall, with party strategists placing a risky bet that Trump can boost GOP turnout without repelling moderates and independents who do not support the former president.

Trump plans to be more engaged in October than in September, by appearing at rallies, in robocalls and potentially on tele-town halls and at fundraisers, according to a close adviser, who like others interviewed for this article spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential strategy. Trump's political team has told others they want to be cooperative and helpful, focusing Trump on rural areas where he has strong support. Talks have included states across the South and Upper Midwest, among others.

But the risk is acute that his presence could distract from what the GOP has sought to make its central message of the midterms: that voters should fire Democrats who have presided over rising costs and violent crime. Trump, who is under multiple federal and state investigations, continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen and has asserted without evidence that the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate was part of a political attack - inflammatory rhetoric that Democrats have sought to keep in the spotlight.

That complicated dynamic will be on display on Saturday evening as the 45th president kicks off his general election push with a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. He will share the stage with Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz, who edged out a close primary win with Trump's endorsement - but then promptly removed the former president from the top of his website as he turned to the general election. Another scheduled speaker, Jim Bognet, who is in a competitive House race against Rep. Matthew Cartwright, D-Pa., also scrubbed all but two Trump references from his website, including a passage that accused the Democrats of a "witch hunt to remove President Trump" and "rig that election."

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich responded to a question about the effect of the former president's presence in the midterms by reiterating prior comments touting his candidates' primary wins and his ability expand a campaign's reach. In his written statement, he added, "Americans are hungry for the policies and leadership" of the Trump presidency, "and it's those same policies and leadership that will fuel big Republican wins in 2022 and beyond."

Even as some Republicans try to distance themselves from the ex-president's comments, many GOP campaigns are showing an eagerness for him to visit. Brian Jack, a former Trump White House adviser who now works for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has prepared polling and research on House districts, which have been part of ongoing discussions informed by data with candidates and campaign committees about where Trump should go and when, according to the close Trump adviser. The conversations have included trips to Arizona, districts on the southern border, some parts of Texas, many places in Florida, select areas of Georgia, areas in North Carolina and Ohio, and the western side of Pennsylvania.

The targeted approach reflects a shared interest in calibrating Trump's interventions to capitalize on his enduring appeal with Republicans but avoid alienating swing voters - a dilemma a captured in recent Quinnipiac University national poll that found 72% of Republicans want Trump to run for president again in 2024 but 66% of independents don't. Democrats are increasingly seeking to capitalize on the latter trend in the midterms, with President Joe Biden saying in a recent prime time speech that "Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

"There is a world in where he's helpful," one prominent Republican said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to assess the situation more freely. "Republicans don't win if we don't turn out the Trump voter. That's just the truth. What we have to do is turn out the Trump voter while not having him turn off everyone else."

Internal polling by both Democrats and Republicans in the district the former president is campaigning in Saturday shows both Trump and Biden, who visited the district Tuesday and was joined by Cartwright, are seen unfavorably by most voters - mirroring national trends. Cartwright, as the only House Democrat to win a Trump-leaning district in every contest since 2016, has made clear he is running on his own brand, as distinct from the national party.

They'll be joined by the GOP's gubernatorial nominee, Doug Mastriano, whose unwavering fidelity to Trump and his false claims about the 2020 election has many Republicans concerned about his chances to carry the state in November.