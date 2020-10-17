Trump reverses decision to reject California’s request for wildfire relief

MORAGA — President Donald Trump reversed himself Friday, approving a package of wildfire disaster relief for California hours after officials from his administration had explained why the state should not receive the aid.

The abrupt turnaround came after the president spoke with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a Bakersfield Republican and the House minority leader, with the White House saying the men “presented a convincing case” for the state receiving the aid.

The disaster relief aid covers six major wildfires that scorched more than 1.8 million acres of land, destroyed thousands of structures and caused at least three deaths last month.

“Just got off the phone with President Trump, who has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request,” Newsom said in a statement. “Grateful for his quick response.”

The relief package adds to the 68 fire-related aid packages for California that Trump has approved during his tenure: 61 for firefighting, five for disaster relief and two for support of emergency services.

California has suffered a series of huge fires since August, when freak lightning storms ignited hundreds of blazes, some of which grew to be the largest in modern state history. Among those blazes were the Walbridge and Meyers fires in Sonoma County.

Subsequent fires in September tore through parts of the Sierra Nevada and North Bay.

Earlier on Friday, Judd Deere, a White House spokesperson, referred to the Federal Emergency Management Agency when he said aid for the September fires “was not supported by the relevant data that states must provide for approval, and the president concurred with the FEMA administrator’s recommendation.”

Lizzie Litzow, the agency’s press secretary, said damage assessments of some of the fires that started in early September, which included the Creek fire near Fresno, one of the largest fires in California’s history, “were not of such severity and magnitude to exceed the combined capabilities of the state, affected local governments, voluntary agencies and other responding federal agencies.”

The initial rejection was unusual but not unprecedented: A 2017 report by the Congressional Research Service found that from 1974 to 2016, presidents denied requests for disaster relief an average of 2.9 times per year during nonelection years and 2.1 times in a year with a presidential election.

Since the enactment in 1953 of a federal disaster relief act, presidents have been authorized to issue declarations that provide states with federal assistance in response to natural and man-made incidents. The requests are judged based on criteria that take into account damage to infrastructure, existing insurance coverage and a state’s population, among others.

But the president ultimately has the authority to approve or reject a disaster aid request regardless whether the criteria are met.

Newsom said Friday that he would appeal the denial — and had apparent success in persuading the president during their afternoon phone call.

Trump’s reversal on the aid came after members of his party in California urged him to change his mind. “I am writing to respectfully request your reconsideration,” state Sen. Andreas Borgeas, a Republican, wrote Trump in a letter Friday. The Creek fire, which ravaged parts of Borgeas’ district, “caused unprecedented damage during these most unprecedented times,” he said.

While the state did not include a specific dollar amount in its request, Newsom had written that because of a recession induced by the coronavirus pandemic, California went from a projected $5.6 billion budget surplus to a $54.3 billion projected deficit. “California’s economy is suffering in a way we have not seen since the 2009 Great Recession,” he said in the request, which came in the form of a letter to Trump.

Infrastructure damage estimates from the fires had exceeded $229 million, Newsom said, and “the severity and magnitude of these fires continue to cause significant impacts to the state and to the affected local jurisdictions, such that recovery efforts remain beyond the state’s capabilities.”

The handling of wildfires has become highly politicized during Trump’s presidency, aggravating tensions between the conservative administration and one of America’s most liberal states. California has sued the president on dozens of issues ranging from the environment to immigration.

Last year, the president threatened to cut off funding for wildfire relief unless California improved the management of its forests.

“Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen,” Trump tweeted in January 2019. “Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money.”