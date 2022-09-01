Trump team may have hidden, moved classified papers, Justice Department says

Former president Donald Trump and his advisers repeatedly failed to turn over highly classified government documents even after receiving a subpoena and pledging that a "diligent search" had been conducted, leading to an FBI raid of his Florida home that found more than 100 additional classified items, according to a blistering court filing by federal prosecutors.

The filing submitted shortly before midnight Tuesday traces repeated efforts by government officials to recover sensitive national security papers from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and club. Their quest centered on a storage room where prosecutors came to suspect that "government records were likely concealed and removed . . . and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation."

The agents also came to doubt claims by Trump's team that the storage room was the only place where such documents might be found.

When agents conducted their court-ordered search on Aug. 8, they found material so sensitive that "even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents," the filing says.

Among the most potentially incriminating details in the government filing is a photograph, showing a number of files labeled "Top Secret" with bright red or yellow cover sheets, spread out over a carpet. Those files were found inside a container in Trump's office, according to the court filing. A close examination of one of the cover sheets in the photo shows a marking for "HCS," a government abbreviation for systems used to protect intelligence gathered from secret human sources.

The 36-page filing also reveals, for the first time, the text of a written assurance given to the Justice Department by Trump's "custodian of records" on June 3. It says Trump's team had done a thorough search for any classified material in response to a subpoena and had turned over any relevant documents.

Trump and his representatives gave the Justice Department 38 classified documents that day, the filing says, in addition to 184 others that were discovered in boxes sent to the National Archives earlier in the year.

The filing says Trump's lawyer told Justice Department officials that all White House records that remained at Mar-a-Lago nearly 17 months after Trump left office were contained in the storage room, and that all boxes in the room had been searched.

Yet when FBI agents raided the Trump property in August, they found more than 100 additional classified papers, a discovery that "calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter," prosecutors wrote.

The filing offers the most detailed account to date of the interactions between Trump's team and government officials, who over the course of many months became increasingly desperate to find and contain all of the classified material stashed at Mar-a-Lago.

In parts of the filing, using only their job descriptions, prosecutors paint Trump's lawyer, Evan Corcoran, and custodian of records, Christina Bobb, as so uncooperative that agents suspected the Trump team might be obstructing the investigation.

The filing, for instance, says that when FBI agents and Jay Bratt, the chief of the counterintelligence and export control section at the Justice Department, met with Trump's two representatives in early June, "the former President's counsel explicitly prohibited government personnel from opening or looking inside any of the boxes that remained in the storage room, giving no opportunity for the government to confirm that no documents with classification markings remained."

Yet, earlier this month, Bobb told The Washington Post that the lawyers showed the federal officials the boxes and that Bratt and others spent some time looking through the material.

Trump made similar claims on social media after the raid, saying that his lawyers and representatives "were cooperating fully, and very good relationships had been established." He added, "The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it."

As part of the filing, prosecutors included a copy of the May 11 subpoena issued to Trump. It demanded "all documents or writings in the custody or control of Donald J. Trump and/or the Office of Donald J. Trump bearing classification markings," including a host of different types of secret documents. Among them was S/FRD, a category of information about nuclear weapons. The Washington Post has previously reported that classified documents about nuclear weapons were among the items being sought by FBI agents in the investigation.