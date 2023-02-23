Trump visits Ohio town, seeking to draw contrast with Biden

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It was evocative of the former president’s time in office: an at-times meandering address, punctated by self-promotion — his brand-name Trump Water — and an undercurrent of grievance.

But as he visited the small Ohio town of East Palestine on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump sought to hammer home a message just by showing up — that his successor and the man he’s seeking to replace, President Joe Biden, had been ineffective in responding to a domestic crisis after a train derailed and spewed toxic chemicals early this month.

Trump had arrived on the ground before either Biden or the transportation secretary to a train derailment many Republicans have turned into a referendum on a lack of federal concern with the needs of red-state America.

At an East Palestine firehouse where he met first responders and local elected officials, Trump, in remarks behind a lectern, said that “what this community needs now are not excuses and all of the other things you’ve been hearing, but answers and results.”

He suggested the administration had shown “indifference and betrayal,” and he talked about how truckloads of his name-brand water would be distributed to residents as local officials referred to him as “President Trump” or “the president.” And while he made reference to the “Fake News,” he praised reporters for their coverage, and, for a change, his emphasis on grievances was not primarily about his own.

Trump traveled with his son Donald Trump Jr. and was joined at the firehouse by two top Ohio Republicans, Sen. J.D. Vance and Rep. Bill Johnson. One of his goals was to suggest that Biden and his administration were simply responding to him. During Trump’s visit, federal officials announced that the transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, planned to visit East Palestine on Thursday.

Trump knocked Biden as absent after the episode’s fallout and suggested he was waiting for the president to “get back from touring Ukraine.”

Trump was the first Republican to announce a 2024 run for the White House. His visit highlighted an unusual moment in presidential politics: a former president touring the scene of an emergency and coordinating the distribution of water and supplies, as he once did in office, while aggressively criticizing the current administration’s response.

The former president has spent days attacking Biden, suggesting Biden had walked away from residents in a deep-red state that Trump won in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

But the derailment and its aftermath have also focused attention on Trump’s own environmental policies and his cuts to regulations.

And while Trump sometimes showed up at disaster sites as president, his ability to be empathetic has never been a strong suit. In one famous moment during his presidency, Trump raised eyebrows on a visit to Puerto Rico after a hurricane, by tossing rolls of paper towels at people in need of supplies, as if throwing T-shirts into the stands at a baseball game.

Trump’s visit to East Palestine was traditional and subdued — though he still appeared to struggle with showing empathy in public as he described the unexpected circumstance residents there were facing.

He described the “nightmare” that people had suffered because of the “dangerous-looking site” he had just toured, saying the tragedy “rocked the lives” of people there.

On Wednesday morning, more than a dozen people in Trump gear waited in the pouring rain for the former president along the city’s downtown streets. Grabbing coffee at a local McDonald’s, Duane Stalnaker, 78, said he drove in from nearby Salem for a chance to see Trump.

“Personally, I think the response has been pretty good,” Stalnaker said. “This is something you just don’t experience every week. How do you really prepare for it?”

In interviews in recent days, several East Palestine residents have described developing coughs or odd rashes on their skin, finding farm animals sick or dead, and coping with stress and anxiety about possible exposure to harmful chemicals. State and federal officials have said repeatedly that they have yet to detect dangerous levels of chemicals in the air or municipal water. Numerous specialists from several federal agencies have been conducting tests of the air and water.

In Ohio, where distrust of the government and wealthy corporate interests are common sentiments, many have focused their criticism not on state and local Republican leaders, but on the Biden administration and federal officials. They said local and state Republican leaders had few resources to better manage the spill but criticized Biden as being too consumed with China and Ukraine to pay attention to a tragedy at home.