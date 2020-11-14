Trump’s attempts to challenge election suffer more setbacks

President Donald Trump’s faltering efforts to challenge the election results suffered twin blows Friday, as Republicans contended with multiple legal setbacks and as the final state projections in the White House race gave President-elect Joe Biden a resounding 306 electoral votes.

In court, Republicans on Friday faced losses in Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, while another major law firm withdrew from its representation of the president.

Meanwhile, Edison Research projected that Biden won in Georgia, while Trump was victorious in North Carolina, the last states to be called in the race.

Together, the latest developments underscore what the president's advisers have been privately acknowledging throughout the week: that heading off Biden's victory is essentially impossible. To do so, Trump would have to somehow overturn his rival’s wins in three separate states.

Biden is now projected to have won the same number of Electoral College votes as Trump did in 2016, while also defeating the president in the popular vote by more than 5 million votes.

On Twitter, Trump remained defiant about his unfounded claims that results around the country were tainted by massive ballot fraud, even after federal and state government officials issued a joint statement Thursday saying that this year’s election “was the most secure in American history.”

The president countered in a tweet Friday: “This Election was Rigged.”

But he appeared subdued at a late-afternoon news conference to discuss progress in the quest for a vaccine for the coronavirus, and at one point he appeared to nearly slip and make reference to a future Biden administration.

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the — the, uh — whatever happens in the future — who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell,” he said.

Throughout the day, Trump and his allies suffered a string of legal defeats.

In Pennsylvania, the president’s campaign lost six separate efforts to block the counting of almost 9,000 mail ballots in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.

Trump’s team had asked the courts to toss out the ballots because voters had not written requested information such as their addresses or the date on the outer envelopes.

In his orders rejecting five Trump challenges in Philadelphia, Judge James Crumlish noted that the campaign was “not contending that there has been fraud, that there is evidence of fraud or that the ballots in question were not filled out by the elector in whose name the ballot was issued.”

In Michigan, meanwhile, a state judge rejected a request by two Republican poll watchers to delay the certification of the vote count in Detroit, saying he saw no convincing evidence of election fraud at the center where workers tallied absentee ballots.

Judge Timothy Kenny said the allegations of misconduct, made by the GOP poll watchers and one Detroit election official, were “not credible.” He said the plaintiffs’ demand for an outside audit of the election in Michigan could delay the process so long that the state’s electors might not be selected in time to vote in the Electoral College in mid-December, when the president is formally elected. Biden now leads in Michigan by about 148,000 votes.

To grant the plaintiffs’ request, Kenny said, “would undermine faith in the Electoral System.”

A similar suit filed by the Trump campaign in federal court Tuesday is still pending. But state judges have rejected several efforts to delay certification of the vote count.

In a statement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel hailed the latest ruling.

“Every one of these attempts is a blatant effort to undermine the voices of a majority of Michigan voters,” she said. “No party or politician can steal this election.”

Republican leaders in Lansing have said they will honor the popular will of voters in Michigan. But they are continuing to solicit complaints about the vote-counting process, and several legislators have called for more scrutiny before the state’s vote is certified. Two Republican state senators wrote a letter to Nessel late Thursday requesting that the results first be audited.

Stu Sandler, a Michigan lawyer and Republican political consultant, said Friday's court decision would not deter that effort. “There are some real credible allegations about flaws in the way the process worked,” he said.

For their part, election officials in Georgia began Friday the laborious process of recounting by hand every one of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the state’s presidential election. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has said that the election was fair and transparent and that he expects the recount to confirm the results, which have Biden ahead by more than 14,000 votes.