Trump’s symptoms described as ’very concerning’ even as doctors paint a rosier picture

WASHINGTON — The White House offered a barrage of conflicting messages and contradictory accounts about President Donald Trump’s health Saturday as he remained hospitalized with the coronavirus for a second night and the outbreak spread to a wider swath of his political allies.

Just minutes after the president’s doctors painted a rosy picture of his condition on television, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, gave reporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center a far more sober assessment off camera, calling Trump’s vital signs worrisome and warning that the next two days would be pivotal to the outcome of the illness.

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Meadows told the reporters, asking not to be identified by name. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

In keeping with the ground rules he had set, Meadows’ remarks were attributed, in a pool report sent to White House journalists, to a person familiar with the president’s health. But a video posted online captured Meadows approaching the pool reporters outside Walter Reed after the doctors’ televised briefing and asking to speak off the record, making it clear who the unnamed source was.

The comments infuriated the president, according to people close to the situation, and he intervened directly to counter the perception that he was sicker than the White House had admitted. Within hours, he posted a message on Twitter saying, “I am feeling well!” and called his friend and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to have him convey a message to the outside world. “I’m going to beat this,” Trump told him.

By evening, the president released a four-minute video meant to reassure the nation, showing him sitting at a conference table at the hospital and wearing a suit jacket but no tie. He looked wan and sounded less energetic than usual in a rambling message that included campaign talk and boasts about his record.

He acknowledged that he “wasn’t feeling so well” but said that he felt “much better now” and that he expected to return to work shortly. “I think I’ll be back soon, and I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way we started,” he said, although he acknowledged, like Meadows, that the next few days would be the real test.

His explanation for why he had gone to the hospital was muddled and unclear. “I had no choice,” he said. “I just didn’t want to stay in the White House.” He said he had been given that option but framed the decision to go to the hospital as an act of boldness rather than weakness. “I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe and just say, ‘Hey, whatever happens happens,’” he said. “I can’t do that. We have to confront problems.”

The mixed messages only exacerbated the confusion and uncertainties surrounding the president’s situation. During their televised briefing, the doctors refused to provide important details and gave timelines that conflicted with earlier White House accounts, leaving the impression that the president was sick and had begun treatment earlier than officially reported. The White House physician later released a statement insisting he and his colleagues had misspoken.

The inconsistencies and confusion may presage an unsettling period for the president and the country. As the doctors indicated, it may be a week to 10 days before the course of Trump’s illness becomes clear, leaving America, as well as its overseas allies and adversaries, guessing as to the state of leadership in the world’s only superpower in the final days of a momentous election campaign.

White House officials sought to project as much of a business-as-usual image as possible, insisting that the president could govern from his hospital bed and that there was no need to transfer power to Vice President Mike Pence. Even as doctors hovered over Trump, his staff Friday night and Saturday issued a report on his buy-American drive, announced some minor appointments and released a proclamation on Fire Prevention Week.

But in reality, Trump has had difficult and even scary moments since being diagnosed with the virus that has killed more than 208,000 in the United States so far. Two people close to the White House said in separate interviews with the New York Times that the president had trouble breathing Friday and that his oxygen level had dropped, prompting his doctors to give him supplemental oxygen while he was at the White House and to transfer him to Walter Reed where he could be monitored with better equipment and treated more rapidly in case of trouble.