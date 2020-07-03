Trump’s visa ban is stalling hires at Santa Rosa French-American Charter School

The Santa Rosa French-American Charter School has been caught up in President Donald Trump’s latest effort to limit the entry of immigrants into the United States, spurring what Principal Evelyn Anderson called an “existential threat to our accreditation and the school.”

In announcing a slew of visa bans on June 22 — including the J-1 visas used by the school’s international staff members — Trump touted the policy as a way to open approximately 525,000 jobs to American workers in a coronavirus-ravaged economy. Highlighted in the proposal were technology jobs and positions in multinational corporations. Bilingual and bicultural teachers have been swept into the mix, educators say.

“Some people are using the word catastrophe,” Anderson said. “If, in fact, we don’t get an exemption or don’t have a way around this, I am basically going to have subs in front of kids.”

The visa ban is slated to run at least through the end of the year. In the meantime, six teachers — four coming from France and two from Japan – were slated to round out the staff of 28 teachers before the Aug. 13 school opening. Their future is now in limbo.

Without them, the school will be challenged to find qualified teachers in a closing window of time, raising questions about its ability to resume true language immersion classes without a fifth of its staff and retain its prestigious accreditation — an asset that draws many families seeking an alternative to traditional schools.

“We thought we might be exempt because our folks are on the cultural visas, but that is not the case. They are going to be impacted by it,” Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura said. “It’s a huge part of our program, the heart of the program, to have the teachers coming from France. It’s not just the language but the culture.”

“We are trying to problem solve it,” Kitamura said.

The Santa Rosa school, with an enrollment of 475 students, operates under an immersion model in which students — especially in the earlier grades — learn almost exclusively in French. In the later grades, more English is introduced. Because of its accreditation with the French Ministry, a rarity among public schools, curriculum must meet both French standards and the U.S. Common Core standards.

Agency for French Education Abroad-accredited schools are located all around the world, all following relatively close to the same program. Without the accreditation, which holds teachers and administrators to a standardized curriculum, the Santa Rosa campus would likely lose students whose families are seeking a French-certified education, Anderson said.

“People recognize it as a very high-quality program,” she said. “They can go anywhere in the world and they can find the same type of program, in Cairo, in Cambodia, they are all around the world. Pretty much except for us and one in New Orleans, they are all private schools, so we are really lucky.”

The school is not alone in facing immediate hiring issues. The visa ban affects hundreds of bilingual schools across the country that rely on international teachers.

Anderson said that the French ambassador to the United States had become involved because of the implications for the many affected schools.

The ban has been touted as a way to employ more Americans, yet the jobs in question at the French school are not likely to be filled by Americans. The school’s French accreditation is based, at least in part, on following a specific curriculum delivered by teachers who are required to have a “Professeur des Ecoles” degree from the French education system, according to Bruno Eldin, head of the French School Department at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Hires cannot simply show proficiency in speaking and writing French, but need to hold “the appropriate bilingual authorization in French,” according to communication from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

“If an American who speaks French wants to work here, and we already have a few of those on our staff, if we were to hire any more of those we would lose our accreditation,” Anderson said.

Anderson said she was unclear what percentage of her staff must have the particular degree in order to not run afoul of accreditation guidelines.

“They don’t give us that in writing — people throw around the 50% — but the association has said very clearly that we need to focus on hiring native speakers from France with the ‘professeur des ecoles,’ ” she said.

The timing has been particularly difficult. The six affected Santa Rosa teachers were vetted and slated to start in August. Finding bilingual and bicultural candidates in little more than a month is a tall order, Anderson said. Finding six teachers who are certified by the French government is an even greater challenge.

For parent Ben Wolf, a member of the School Advisory Board who has a daughter heading into fourth grade at the Sonoma Avenue campus, it’s not merely the language that has been a draw, it’s the multicultural aspect that foreign nationals bring.

“They are teaching in French, yes, but they are also teaching their culture, their world view and different, diverse ways of approaching things,” he said. “Teachers that are coming from outside the U.S. and that have the French accreditation … that requirement is what is getting us that diverse world view.”

Saving American jobs does not fit this category, he said.

“This isn’t a job that can be filled by a California teacher,” he said.

Megan Hernandez, president of the Parent Association Foundation, whose son will be in sixth grade in August, said there is some comfort knowing the issue is larger than just the Santa Rosa campus and that it is being addressed at a national and even international level. Every French-accredited school has the same hiring guidelines, she said.

“So everyone is in the same boat,” she said.

“At the end of the day we recognize that we are really lucky to have the opportunity to have a school like this, and we know how hard the administration is working, the district and the French ambassador to the U.S.,” she said.

