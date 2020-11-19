Trustees vote down tax proposal, push back decision on El Molino, Analy consolidation

The West Sonoma County Union High School District Board of Trustees voted down a proposed parcel tax Wednesday night, but punted action on the possibility of consolidating schools to a special meeting on Nov. 23 after public comments and discussion pushed the meeting late into the night.

Board President Jeanne Fernandes adjourned the meeting just before 11 p.m., with the trustees agreeing to discuss both the consolidation of El Molino and Analy High School and the impacts of a potential tourism tax proposed by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on the school district’s decisions about how to manage its looming budget crisis.

“We can sleep on it and we’ll pick it up on Monday,” said Trustee Ted Walker.

While the decision about consolidation remains unsettled, the board voted down a parcel tax proposal that could have bought the district more time to arrive at one.

Earlier this month, the district hired consultant Greg Isom to gauge potential local support for the parcel tax measure, which would have been placed on the March ballot.

At the meeting, Isom, who also tested support for the district’s successful Measure B tax, presented findings to the trustees.

The survey was administered over five days to 400 households out of the more than 30,000 taxpayers in the district. Isom said the uncertainty level and response rate made it an accurate poll representative of the district.

The findings showed support that hovered near the two-thirds majority that would be required for the tax to pass, but with enthusiasm dropping after voters learned more about potential projects and costs associated with the tax.

Those leaning in favor of the tax made up 68% of responses initially, but after learning more, that share shrunk to 63%.

Trustees Diane Landry and Walker both expressed a similar loss of enthusiasm after Isom’s presentation.

“The more I’ve heard tonight, the more I’m feeling I will not vote for this district to put on a parcel tax,” Landry said.

Members of the public, several of whom identified themselves as residents of Forestville and the broader El Molino community, said the poll skewed results because it didn’t clarify that the tax would be short-term rather than eight or more years, and it failed to frame the proposal as a way to prevent the hasty closure of a school campus.

“Please just put it on the ballot,” said Gillian Hayes, an El Molino parent. “Let the voters tell you that we want to keep our schools open and we’re willing to pay for it.”

But board members also balked at the cost of putting the measure on the March ballot, which was estimated at $90,000 to $180,000.

The board ultimately declined to pursue the tax in a 3-2 vote, with trustees Kellie Noe and Angie Lewis voting in favor and Landry, Walker and Fernandes voting against.

Noe and Lewis both expressed that they didn’t want to reject the parcel tax until they could understand its potential impacts in the context of the proposed lodging tax from the county. That measure has been projected to bring in about $1.35 million annually to schools in West Sonoma County if it is placed on the ballot and passes in March.

Board members were limited in their discussion of the county’s proposal because the measure was not on their agenda Wednesday night, but agreed to discuss it in more detail at the next meeting.

Board discussion of community input on potential consolidation by next school year was also pushed back. The board conducted town halls and surveys over the past month to estimate support and opposition to the idea of consolidating Analy and El Molino by next school year.

Consolidation is one way that the West Sonoma County Union High School District has proposed to mitigate a budget deficit projected to reach over $2 million by 2022. The proposal has sparked an outcry particularly from the El Molino community, which has leveraged accusations of bias on the board against the more rural high school.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.