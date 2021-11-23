Trying to blur memories of the gulag, Russia targets a rights group

MOSCOW — In the days after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the upheaval and uncertainty that gripped Russia were accompanied by a liberating climate of openness, in which free expression, historical examination and political dissent could flourish.

But in the two decades since Vladimir Putin took power, the government has steadily rolled back those rights. Putin has tamed the oligarch class, muffled the media, jailed religious groups and dissidents, and suppressed political opposition.

Now Putin has set his sights on rewriting the memory of one of the most painful times in Russia’s turbulent history: the era of the gulag, when millions of Russians toiled and died, mostly in the first half of the 20th century. Russian prosecutors are moving to liquidate the archive and human rights center of Memorial International, the country’s most prominent human rights organization, which is dedicated to the remembrance of those who were persecuted by the Soviet Union’s often-brutal regime.

Activists and dissidents consider the threat to Memorial a watershed moment for independent thinkers in Russia — a sobering example of the government’s determination to silence its critics and sanitize the narrative surrounding the Soviet Union, which Putin views as a heady era of Russian influence and power.

Putin is obsessed with “making Russia great again,” said Aleksandr Baunov, editor-in-chief of the Carnegie Moscow Center’s website. “Putin’s Russia builds itself on the denial” of the 1990s, with its reforms, self-criticism, and social and economic upheaval, Baunov said, because to him it represents the time in recent history when Russia was its weakest.

Eliminating Memorial, Baunov said, would help Putin suppress a forensic examination of one of Russia’s most shameful periods, even as descendants of its victims continue to grapple with the consequences.

“You know this expression ‘power vertical,’ ” Baunov said, using a term that has come to define Putin’s autocratic governing style. “The state wants to build a ‘Memory Vertical,’ too. It does not deny victim status to victims, but it wants to control the repression narrative.”

Two court hearings this week may decide Memorial’s fate. On Tuesday, Moscow’s City Court will consider allegations that Memorial’s Human Rights center “justifies terrorist activities” because it included members of imprisoned religious groups on its list of political prisoners. Later in the week, the Supreme Court will take up charges that Memorial International, which houses the group’s archive, violated a draconian “foreign agent” law.

This historical revisionism is painful for Lyudmila Yurmenich. Her father never spoke to her about his decade in the gulag, at a forced labor camp in the Arctic Circle notorious for its inhumane treatment of inmates.

“The fear was so strong, and the memory was too heavy,” said Yurmenich, 64, explaining that she found out about her father’s imprisonment from her mother only after he died.

Since then, she has taken solace from the work of Memorial International, which focuses on preserving the memory of the estimated 20 million people imprisoned in the gulag between 1929 and the death of Josef Stalin in 1953. Inmates were forced to work long days at hard labor, often in freezing weather, and many died of starvation or disease.

At her home in Magadan, Russia, a former gulag prisoner holds a picture of her work brigade at a forced labor camp in Kolyma on Nov. 29, 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set his sights on rewriting the memory of one of the most painful times in Russia’s turbulent history. (Emile Ducke/The New York Times)

On a recent evening, Yurmenich wandered through the exhibits in a warren of rooms at Memorial’s museum, which featured female inmates’ belongings like hand-sewn toys, wooden shoes and a fraying piece of twine used to divide bread rations.

“It is very important for me that this period is remembered in our country,’’ Yurmenich said, “so that this does not repeat itself, so that there would not be this much fear, so that this country can be free.”

Irina G. Galkova, Memorial’s museum director, said there are stark parallels between the era Yurmenich’s father survived and present-day Russia.

“Here you can see a vivid example of living memory which is directly connected to present times,” she said. “It’s a similar pattern. Of course it’s not exactly the same — there are different mechanisms and different details. But you can recognize the same logic and the same evil standing behind it.”