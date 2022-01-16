Tsunami advisory canceled for Sonoma Coast

A rare tsunami advisory triggered by a volcanic explosion in the South Pacific was canceled Saturday night for the Sonoma Coast, but a large winter swell continued to deliver massive waves to local beaches on Sunday.

The National Weather Service canceled its advisory for the coastal Bay Area at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, more than 14 hours after it was issued.

The advisory — which warned of surge waves between 1 and 3 feet high along the entire West Coast — was lifted for all of coastal California by 1 a.m.

UPDATE #3: Tsunami Advisory has been canceled for all remaining areas in California. Remain cautious near the coast as lingering strong currents likely exist. #cawx #tsunami pic.twitter.com/Ior8bii0VN — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 16, 2022

The tsunami was triggered by an underwater volcanic eruption near the Tonga Islands at about 8 p.m. Friday. The energy rippled onto the California coast starting about 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Gauges along the California coast reported tidal surges of more than 3 feet. The surges coincided with Saturday morning’s high tide and, while no major damage was reported in the state, videos showed flooding at the Santa Cruz Harbor.

The scene at the Santa Cruz Harbor as a tsunami generated tidal surge causing damage Saturday morning #TsunamiAdvisory pic.twitter.com/9ijKU9ZVaK — Vern Fisher (@VFisher45) January 15, 2022

The tsunami surges came as a large west swell pounded the Northern California coast and triggered waves higher than 10 feet at some of the most exposed beaches in the Bay Area.

The swell was expected to continue to deliver large waves to the Bay Area coast on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.