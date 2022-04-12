Subscribe

Tuesday is election day for Windsor council race. Here’s what you need to know

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 12, 2022, 6:58AM

How to vote in Windsor’s special election Tuesday

All registered Windsor voters have received mail ballots.

Voting centers include:

• The Bluebird Center, 25 Bluebird Drive, Windsor, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m election day Tuesday .

• Windsor Civic Center Council Chambers, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and election day Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Registrar of Voters Office, 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. election day Tuesday.

Drop-off locations include:

Oliver’s Market, 9230 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballots may also be dropped off at the Bluebird Center 24 hours a day through Monday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and at the Registrar of Voters Office 24/7 all days until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday is the official day for the highly anticipated Windsor Town Council special election, which will give the body a fifth member for the first time since last May when former Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned under allegations of sexual assault.

Voters, who have been casting ballots at new voting centers and official drop boxes as well as through the mail since March 14, have until 8 p.m. to make their voice count.

The election, the only one on the local ballot for Tuesday, is the county’s first under the so-called “Voter’s Choice” model, which forgoes the use of official precincts and polling places in favor of centralized voting centers. All registered voters, per state law, now receive a mail-in ballot, and new ballots can be created on the spot at the voting centers for those needing a replacement.

The two candidates vying for the council seat are Mike Wall, 45, a health improvement consultant, and Stephanie Ahmad, 37, an attorney and Windsor Unified School board member. They are running to fill the final seven months of an at-large seat created when Council member Sam Salmon was appointed mayor to finish out Foppoli’s term last year.

The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office mailed ballots to 16,903 active Windsor voters. The office expects unofficial results to be tabulated by about 10 p.m. Tuesday, although ballots postmarked by April 12 will still be counted for seven days after the election.

“On election night, at 8 p.m. we will release the counts of the vote-by-mail ballots tallied through the day before election day,” said Wendy Hudson, chief deputy Registrar of Voters. “Then the voting centers will need to pack up all their materials and I expect they will be here at 9 to 9:30. We will have to prep the ballots, making sure they are not torn and things like that. Then the tally of the votes will go very quickly. We could have preliminary officials results by 10.”

Go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/vote after 8 p.m. to check the vote tally.

Under the new model, Hudson said election officials hope the official canvass, during which eligible mailed ballots and provisional ballots will be counted, will go more smoothly and quickly.

“Often provisional ballots are the result of someone not being on the list or they can’t go to the precinct where they are registered,” she said, so there should be fewer of those to count.

The small Windsor election will help the registrar’s office “get some of our processes together,” Hudson added. “A better test to how the voters will react to it will be a larger election.”

Coverage of the outcome of the race Tuesday night will be featured online at pressdemocrat.com, with additional coverage in print on Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

