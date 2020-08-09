Tulare contractors’ release from jail was a mistake, lawyer says

Two Central Valley contractors suspected of defrauding victims of the Tubbs fire who were trying to rebuild their homes appear to have been released from the Sonoma County Jail on Friday by mistake, according to a lawyer representing victims who are suing the pair.

Salvador and Pamela Chiaramonte, spouses and owners of Chiaramonte Construction and Plumbing in Tulare, are accused of defrauding local homeowners to rebuild some of the thousands of homes the Tubbs fire destroyed in 2017. They were booked into jail earlier this week with bail set at $250,000 each, with a hearing set for 3 p.m. Tuesday to ensure their bail money or assets were legitimately earned.

That hearing is still on, despite an electronic court message that indicated it was canceled, said Richard Freeman, a Santa Rosa attorney who represents victims who are suing the Chiaramontes in separate civil litigation. He reached out to the court for clarification upon learning of their release and said he was told the Chiaramontes had been let out of jail by mistake.

“Somehow, the full import of ’They need to stay in jail until Tuesday’ didn’t get to the jail,” Freeman said. “Why, how, I have no idea, but it apparently didn’t.”

The two Chiaramontes had “two separate court dates in the system” leading to “some confusion in reading the court minutes,” said Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail.

“Jail staff will be contacting the court on Monday to address the incident,” Valencia said in an email.

