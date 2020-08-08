Tulare contractors suspected of fraud in Tubbs rebuild released from jail

A pair of Central Valley contractors suspected of defrauding dozens of Santa Rosa-area homeowners whose homes burned in the 2017 Tubbs fire were released from the Sonoma County Jail on Friday despite a judge’s order that they remain in custody until at least early next week.

Sonoma County Judge Dana Simonds on Thursday ordered spouses Salvador and Pamela Chiaramonte, owners of Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing in Tulare, to remain behind bars until at least Tuesday, when a hearing to ensure any money or assets the couple intended to use to pay bail didn’t come from crimes they are suspected of.

The couple was booked into the facility Thursday morning and charged with 59 felony counts, among them grand theft of personal property and theft from elderly clients totaling more than $1 million.

But they were let go Thursday night after a family friend paid their bail bond, said Kenneth Rosenfeld, who represents the couple.

“If the court and the district attorney aren’t satisfied, they can always remand them and order them back in custody,” Rosenfeld said. “But that’s not going to be an issue because of the source where the money came from.”

The couple’s daughter, Amy Diane Perry, who was also charged in the case, was told by Simonds on Thursday that she could remain free until Friday afternoon unless she was able to post $50,000. Online Sonoma County Jail records showed she was not in custody as of Friday night.

A hearing scheduled for Tuesday was canceled, the Sonoma County Superior Court website showed. The Chiaramontes and their daughter will return to court Oct. 9 for a plea hearing, the website said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.