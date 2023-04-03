Tulare Lake’s rebirth has been a slow-motion disaster

CORCORAN — It is no secret to locals that the heart of California’s Central Valley was once the largest body of fresh water west of the Mississippi River, dammed and drained into an empire of farms by the mid-20th century.

Still, even longtime residents have been staggered this year by the brute swiftness with which Tulare Lake has resurfaced: In less than three weeks, a parched expanse of 30 square miles has been transformed by furious storms into a vast and rising sea.

The lake’s rebirth has become a slow-motion disaster for farmers and residents in Kings County, home to 152,000 residents and a $2 billion agricultural industry that sends cotton, tomatoes, safflower, pistachios, milk and more around the planet. The wider and deeper Tulare Lake gets, the greater the risk that entire harvests will be lost, homes will be submerged and businesses will go under.

Destroyed homes along the Tule River in Springville, Calif., March 24, 2023.

Across the region, the surprise barrage of atmospheric rivers that swept through California over the past three months already has saturated the ground, overflowed canals and burst through levees. The fear now is that record walls of snow in the southern Sierra Nevada will liquefy in the intensifying spring heat into a downhill torrent that will inundate the Central Valley.

And the resurrected Tulare Lake (pronounced too-LAIR-ee), already wider than all but one of the California’s reservoirs, could remain for two years or longer, causing billions of dollars in economic damage and displacing thousands of farmworkers while transforming the area into the giant natural habitat it had been before it was conquered by farmers. “The Big Melt,” unsettled meteorologists have begun to call it.

“This could be the mother of all floods,” said Phil Hansen, 56, a fifth-generation farmer who has already lost more than one-third of his 18,000 acres to a breached levee. “This could be the biggest flood we’ve ever seen.”

Pistachio trees surrounded by floodwaters where the vast Tulare Lake once existed outside Corcoran, Calif., March 25, 2023.

Already, several communities have been evacuated, and hundreds of homes and farm buildings have been destroyed or damaged. Sandbags are being helicoptered in. Dairy cattle have been hustled to higher ground by the tens of thousands. Authorities said last month that a local poultry facility surrounded by water was weighing whether to move or slaughter 1 million chickens. And farmers are sparring over whose land should get flooded first, knowing that inundation probably will be a question of when, not if.

In the lake’s revival, scientists, historians and growers see an epic rematch gathering between nature and humans. For now, nature seems determined to win in an era of climate change with extended dry periods followed by storms that deliver more water than anyone knows what to do with. The runoff has no natural place to drain, and experts say there is no easy way to send this water to other areas of the state that could use it for irrigation or residential purposes, even as the state remains desperate for long-term drought solutions.

Around the farm and prison town of Corcoran, gray-blue waves now whoosh surreally to the horizon. Snowy-white cranes soar over dirt levees that, so far, are shielding about 22,000 residents and inmates. Submerged fields lie bereft of the tomatoes and Pima cotton that would ordinarily fill them, an agricultural Atlantis larger than New York City’s Manhattan.

The lake bed is essentially a 790-square-mile bathtub — the size of four Lake Tahoes — that dates back to the ice age. Mammoths once sipped at Tulare Lake’s shores, and tule elk ranged in its marshlands.

Now, the landscape is among the most heavily engineered in the nation. Great dams, run by the federal government and underwritten over the years by large growers, manage the water released into it from the Kings, Tule, Kaweah and Kern Rivers. Downstream, farmers and cities have erected hundreds of miles of levees and canals.

Floodwaters where the vast Tulare Lake once existed outside Corcoran, Calif., March 25, 2023.

High in the southern Sierra Nevada, a record snowpack — triple the historical average — will strain the water managers who are already running that plumbing system like never before as the days lengthen and the spring skies heat.