Turkish family in Petaluma mourns loss of loved ones from recent earthquakes

Before opening up the family restaurant on a late, rainy Friday morning, Be Apaydin recounted the moment she found out about the cataclysmic earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria, shattering entire cities, communities and families – including her own.

Be Apaydin – who along with her husband, Ozkan Apaydin, has owned and operated the Turkish restaurant Real Döner in west Petaluma for the past 14 years – had been spending quality time with family that day. But what started as a joyous get-together turned upside-down when she received a call from a friend in Los Angeles, who urged her to turn on the TV.

The devastation on the screen was unimaginable. A magnitude 7.8 quake on Feb. 6, followed hours later by another nearly as powerful, had brought several cities to ruin. Some of the horrifying images were from Antakya, capital of Turkey’s Hatay Province – and Be’s hometown.

“I ran to my phone, called my sister, tried to reach my cousins,” she said. She couldn’t reach them though, “and I kept dialing the phone the whole night until 2 a.m. and no one answered.”

“My daughter kept saying, ‘Mom, it’s OK. Mom, it’s OK.’ I closed my eyes and I see my sister or my uncles under the rocks and I say, ‘No, I have to talk to them.’ It was a nightmare.”

Fortunately, Be’s sister got in touch the next day to say she was alright, although still in a dangerous situation and without power or internet. Days after that, she heard back from her uncle too. Her aunt, Be learned, was gone – and her uncle had stayed by her side before being rescued.

Information is still hard to come by in Turkey, which continues its slow recovery from the devastation. But between Be and Ozkan, the Apaydins believe they have lost a dozen relatives from the earthquakes since they first struck in the early morning of Feb. 6. That includes Be’s aunt, cousins and cousins’ children, as well as Ozkan’s cousin and her spouse.

Current estimates put the death toll in Turkey and Syria at more than 50,000 people, even as aftershocks continue to rock the region several weeks after the initial quake. Countless more are still missing.

Ozkan, sitting at a table in his restaurant’s dining area, also described the terror and loss he has felt due to the quakes. His cousin and her husband were among the many victims, he said.

When Ozkan finally did reach family members, “We told them to just leave from there,” he said. “They said, ‘How are we going to leave? There is no road.’”

The heartbreaking news adds more burden to Ozkan, who was already fighting cancer.

The Apaydins are no strangers to adversity. The couple once lived in the Turkish city of Mersin before coming to America nearly three decades ago. Ozkan opened a Santa Rosa eatery called Real Gyro, but eventually lost it due to issues with the lease, after which he worked for four years as a taxi driver.

But then Be had a heart attack – and as Ozkan said at the time, “Because of it, she became depressed and the doctor said she needed to find something to do to keep her mind occupied. I decided to open the restaurant for her, and she’s much happier now."

That restaurant was Real Döner, a Turkish place at F Street and Petaluma Boulevard South that opened in 2009 and remains popular to this day.

At the moment the family has more to think about than running a business. Along with the destruction of their cities, people in Turkey and Syria are grappling with cold winter weather with no way to get warm. Hundreds of thousands have no home left to shelter in.

It’s something Be thinks about constantly, and she admitted to feeling a sense of guilt as she reflects on her home here in America, with her warm clothes and food and a bed to sleep in after the day’s work is done.

“Being busy, it helps clear my mind,” she said. “You always think about how these people don’t have water or a toilet to go, they don’t have any clothes to wear, they don’t have any food to eat. When you’re busy you don’t think about it, at least for a couple hours.”

The Apaydins said they usually visit their loved ones in Turkey at least once a year, most recently last August. Be said she and her daughter want to go back to help their people, but the airport there suffered damage, restricting access to the region. She fears that is also limiting relief efforts there.

“There are no words that can describe this,” she said. “It is so sad.”

Anyone wishing to help can donate to ahbap.org.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.