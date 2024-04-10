In an unusual move, the five major broadcast and cable news networks have prepared a joint open letter that urges President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to participate in televised debates before Election Day, according to two people with direct knowledge of their plans.

The letter - endorsed by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News - thrusts into public view a question that has swirled within media and political circles: whether the presidential debates, one of the nation's last remaining mass civic rituals in a polarized age, will occur this year at all.

"We, the undersigned national news organizations, urge the presumptive presidential nominees to publicly commit to participating in general election debates before November's election," the letter reads, according to a draft version obtained by The New York Times.

The letter is not yet final, and the networks are also seeking endorsements from other leading national news organizations, including newspapers.

Biden has repeatedly declined to commit to participating in the three debates scheduled for September and October. His aides say they are concerned that the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonpartisan group that has organized the telecasts since 1988, will be unable to enforce the rules when Trump takes the stage.

Trump has vowed to debate, and has taken to taunting Biden for not following suit. But Trump's track record is mixed: In 2020, he pulled out of a debate against Biden at the last minute, prompting its cancellation, and in the recent Republican primary he refused to appear onstage, even once, with his opponents.

The television networks' letter was organized as a response to the uncertainty, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions about an ongoing effort.

"General election debates have a rich tradition in our American democracy, having played a vital role in every presidential election of the past 50 years dating to 1976," the draft letter reads. "In each of those elections, tens of millions have tuned in to watch the candidates debating side by side, in a competition of ideas, for the votes of American citizens."

Contacted on Tuesday, the five TV networks either did not comment or deferred to the text of the letter.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has already announced dates, venues and eligibility requirements for this year's matchups. "Though it is too early for invitations to be extended to any candidates, it's not too early for candidates who expect to meet the eligibility criteria to publicly state their support for, and their intention to participate in, the commission's debates planned for this fall," the draft letter reads.

"If there is one thing Americans can agree on, during this polarized time, it is that the stakes of this election are exceptionally high," the letter continues. "There is simply no substitute for the candidates debating with each other, and before the American people, their visions for the future of the nation."

If no debate were to occur this year, it would be a sea change for the modern presidential campaign cycle. In every election since 1976, Americans have witnessed at least one live televised encounter between the leading contenders.

The debates are by far the most-watched moments of a presidential campaign, and in an increasingly partisan media environment, they offer a rare chance for the candidates to spar face to face outside the presence of spin doctors or sycophantic pundits. They are also simulcast on every major cable and broadcast network, a throwback to a more quaint media age when Americans absorbed information from the same group of news sources.

The Biden campaign has not ruled out agreeing to the debates, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions, who requested anonymity to share details intended to be private. But the campaign does not see an advantage to publicly committing to participate this early in the year, the person said.

Biden's team was also incensed in 2020 at proceedings during the first presidential debate in Cleveland. A former aide has said that Trump tested positive for the coronavirus several days before the event, during which Trump stood several feet away from Biden. The debate commission had established medical testing protocols that Biden aides believe Trump managed to elude.

That debate was notably chaotic, with Trump refusing to follow the instructions of the moderator, Chris Wallace, and frequently talking over Biden. It led the debate commission to tweak its rules for the final 2020 debate, allowing a producer to mute each candidate's microphone while his rival had the floor.