Twilight of the NIMBY: Though blamed for the housing crisis, they’re not giving up the fight

Susan Kirsch is a 78-year-old retired teacher who lives in a small cottage home in Mill Valley, California, on a quiet suburban street that looks toward a grassy knoll.

A Sierra Club member with a pesticide-free garden, she has an Amnesty International sticker on her front window and a photograph on her refrigerator of herself and hundreds of other people spelling out “TAX THE 1%” on a beach.

The cause that takes up most of her time, however, is fighting new development and campaigning for the right of suburban cities to have near total control over what gets built in them. We met just before the pandemic, after Kirsch sent an email inviting me to coffee and in the note suggested that my reporting on the nation’s housing problems could benefit from her slow-growth perspective.

We’ve become friendly in the two years since, and as I’ve absorbed her cheerful demeanor and come to appreciate her distrust of large institutions, I’ve tried not to reduce her philosophy to a single and oversimplified term.

But just so we know what we’re talking about, Susan Kirsch is a NIMBY.

NIMBY stands for “Not in my backyard,” an acronym that proliferated in the early 1980s to describe neighbors who fight nearby development, especially anything involving apartments. The word was initially descriptive (the Oxford English Dictionary added “NIMBY” in 1989 and has since tacked on “NIMBYism” and “NIMBYish”) but its connotation has harshened as rent and home prices have exploded. NIMBYs who used to be viewed as, at best, defenders of their community, and at worst just practical, are now painted as housing hoarders whose efforts have increased racial segregation, have deepened wealth inequality and are robbing the next generation of the American dream.

It seems like a lot to dump on what amount to hyperlocal disputes that largely consist of homeowners trekking down to city hall to complain about a new condominium building or proposed row of town homes.

But take a step back: What’s at stake in these disputes is the structure of American civilization. In a country with little national housing policy, the thicket of zoning, environmental and historic preservation laws that govern local land use are the primary regulators of a multitrillion-dollar land market that is the source of most households’ wealth and form the map for how the nation’s economy and society are laid out.

Around the country, cities and states that have struggled to tame rising housing costs are now trying to wrest control from neighborhood activists like Kirsch. Their logic is that too much of the power over whether new housing and infrastructure projects get built is left to a relatively small band of activists who pack late-night meetings to tell their city councils that whatever is being proposed is “out of character” and should be built somewhere else — not in their backyard.

To distinguish themselves from NIMBYs, the current generation of housing activists has adopted new “backyard” variants (YIMBY, “Yes in my backyard”; PHIMBY, “Public housing in my backyard”; YIGBY, “Yes in God’s backyard”) to declare how they are for things (everything, subsidized housing, building on church parking lots) that a NIMBY presumably is not.

Politicians have piled on: In California, homeowners who are used to being catered to with a host of regulatory and tax policies recently woke up to discover that their governor, Gavin Newsom, told The San Francisco Chronicle, “NIMBYism is destroying the state.”

Before we go any further, I am obligated to note that Kirsch does not appreciate the word “NIMBY.” She describes herself as someone who helps communities “feel empowered and self-reliant.” She has, nevertheless, made peace with the term.

After all, this is a person who once wrote an op-ed that said the removal of five trees in Mill Valley sent “existential messages to our fellow citizens of the world.” Who has fought for two decades to prevent a developer from putting 20 condominiums on a hill at the end of her street.

Kirsch’s nonprofit, Catalysts for Local Control, opposes just about every law the California Legislature puts forward to address the state’s housing and homelessness problem.

In Zoom meetings with her members, she describes lawmakers’ intentions in dark terms and drives the message home with graphics that say things like, “Our homes and cities are under attack.”

It might seem kitschy if it weren’t so effective. Kirsch was 60 when she began her fight against the condos down the block. Eighteen years later, the hill remains dirt.

The site in Mill Valley, Calif., where Phil Richardson hopes to build a multi-unit housing development, on May 24, 2022. The parcel of land lies at the end of the road on which Susan Kirch lives. (Aaron Wojack/The New York Times)

Stories like that, one project fight after another, form a larger story about how the state and nation dug themselves into a growing housing shortage. The impulse behind NIMBYism is timeless: People who already live somewhere have always raised objections to newcomers. The feeling applies to renters as well as homeowners, crosses boundaries of race, class and culture, and has been a part of urban life for centuries.