Twitter erupts when quake hits Santa Rosa

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake with the epicenter about 2 miles north of Santa Rosa sent thousands of North Bay residents scrambling for cover Tuesday night.

Reaction on social media was almost immediate as residents sent out tweet after tweet — many tagged #earthquake — about where they were and what they were doing when the temblor struck:

We were at Jackson’s, upstairs. When the second one hit we went downstairs. That one woke me up for sure. Headed home now to see if anything fell. — Carrie Marvin (@CarrieMarvin3) September 14, 2022

I am shaking like a leaf though. Earthquakes terrify me (you should know this about me by now).



That earthquake alert is brilliant. — Sarah Stierch 🔥💁🏻‍♀️ 🌻 (@Sarah_Stierch) September 14, 2022

Authorities say there have been no major damages or injuries as a result of the temblor. Officials were able to send out an alert about the earthquake, which some found extremely helpful.

Um this just happened. I dove under my kitchen table. No shakes. I'm a little freaked out/confused/what just happened. @USGS_Quakes (I am signed up for ShakeAlert) #earthquake #california #what pic.twitter.com/zleYse7w9e — Sarah Stierch 🔥💁🏻‍♀️ 🌻 (@Sarah_Stierch) September 14, 2022

North Bay residents also detailed their experience in emails to The Press Democrat. The shaking was felt across the North Bay.

Amanda Hernan wrote she felt it near Valley Ford in western Sonoma County.

“The best way I can put it into words is, it felt like I was on a boat, everything shaking around me. Yelled thinking my husband was messing around doing something trying to be funny until the alert can through on the phone,” she wrote.

John Mason, who lives in northeast Santa Rosa, shared a text message he sent to his daughters.

“The whole house shook violently for about 2 seconds, and a slight aftershock shortly thereafter. It was incredibly terrifying. I sprinted out the front door in case the house was going to collapse on me. But no damage at all, nothing fell from a shelf or anything, no cracks, it’s as if it never happened, everything is calm, it’s a beautiful clear evening. Wow, my heart is beating.”

Earthquake happening right now as I type this in Santa Rosa. pic.twitter.com/fr925FMCBf — Chris Vickery (@VickerySec) September 14, 2022

Earthquake!!! I’ve never been on a sidewalk that moved - twice. And the garage doors were banging open and closed. Trees were swaying. Wild for only a 4.4 but not bad for the epicenter. #earthquake #SantaRosa — Laura Schmitt (@laura193laura) September 14, 2022

Growing up in the Bay Area, I’ve experienced my share of earthquakes. Including 1989. But I have never been scared until today. We felt this 4.4 #earthquake, centered 4 miles away, so violently and so loudly that we felt sure something major had happened. My legs shook for 10m. — Sarah Trejo (@SarahTrejo) September 14, 2022

Did you feel it? Send your thoughts or photos to Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com.