Twitter erupts when quake hits Santa Rosa
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake with the epicenter about 2 miles north of Santa Rosa sent thousands of North Bay residents scrambling for cover Tuesday night.
Reaction on social media was almost immediate as residents sent out tweet after tweet — many tagged #earthquake — about where they were and what they were doing when the temblor struck:
Authorities say there have been no major damages or injuries as a result of the temblor. Officials were able to send out an alert about the earthquake, which some found extremely helpful.
North Bay residents also detailed their experience in emails to The Press Democrat. The shaking was felt across the North Bay.
Amanda Hernan wrote she felt it near Valley Ford in western Sonoma County.
“The best way I can put it into words is, it felt like I was on a boat, everything shaking around me. Yelled thinking my husband was messing around doing something trying to be funny until the alert can through on the phone,” she wrote.
John Mason, who lives in northeast Santa Rosa, shared a text message he sent to his daughters.
“The whole house shook violently for about 2 seconds, and a slight aftershock shortly thereafter. It was incredibly terrifying. I sprinted out the front door in case the house was going to collapse on me. But no damage at all, nothing fell from a shelf or anything, no cracks, it’s as if it never happened, everything is calm, it’s a beautiful clear evening. Wow, my heart is beating.”
Did you feel it? Send your thoughts or photos to Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com.
