Twitter layoffs gutted election information teams days before midterms

Devastating cuts to Twitter's workforce on Friday, four days before the midterm elections, are fueling anxieties among political campaigns and election offices that have counted on the social network's staff to help them combat violent threats and viral lies.

The mass layoffs Friday gutted teams devoted to combating election misinformation, adding context to misleading tweets and communicating with journalists, public officials and campaign staff.

The layoffs included a number of people who were scheduled to be on call this weekend and early next week to monitor for signs of foreign disinformation, spam and other problematic content around the election, one former employee told The Washington Post. As of Friday morning, employee access to internal tools used for content moderation continued to be restricted, limiting staff's ability to respond to misinformation.

Twitter had become one of America's most influential platforms for spreading accurate voting information, and the days before elections have often been critical moments where company and campaign officials kept up a near-constant dialogue about potential risks.

But a representative from one of the national party committees said they are seeing hours-long delays in responses from their contacts at Twitter, raising fears of the toll workplace chaos and sudden terminations is taking on the platform's ability to quickly react to developments. The representative spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter's sensitivity.

Some researchers tracking online threats said they also feared that the cuts would interrupt lines of communication between the company and police that have been used to identify people threatening voter intimidation or offline violence.

"Law enforcement may lose precious minutes in identifying that person who we think is posing an actual threat," said Katherine Keneally, a senior research manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think tank that studies political extremism and polarization.

Keneally said she'd already seen an uptick in threatening content related to the election. She pointed to one post where a user wrote of the need to "pour in bleach or gasoline" at ballot drop boxes, a target of right-wing conspiracy theories about systematic voter fraud.

Twitter communications officials did not respond to requests for comment. Many of them were among the layoffs.

Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and integrity and one of the few top executives to survive Musk's takeover, tweeted on Friday evening that the company's "core moderation capabilities remain in place." He said that the cuts to Twitter's Trust & Safety division were about 15 percent, in contrast to the nearly 50 percent in cuts across the company.

"With early voting underway in the US, our efforts on election integrity - including harmful misinformation that can suppress the vote and combatting state-backed information operations - remain a top priority," he tweeted.

Musk, the world's richest person who spent $44 billion for the site, has said the massive cuts of the company's 7,500-person staff will help prepare it for future success, and he has instructed workers to roll out services he says will safeguard the platform as a digital town square.

Some of his more aggressive changes, however, are also sparking unease. Under Musk, the company is pushing ahead on a service - scheduled to be unveiled Monday, a day before the election - that would give any paying user the "verified" check-mark icon now offered only to politicians, journalists and other notable figures who have confirmed their identity. That move, some political officials said, could fuel deep confusion in the final hours of the race.

"Impersonation of election [officials] is a serious concern for us as the platform considers modifications to their verifications," said Amy Cohen, the executive director of the National Association of State Election Directors. "We hope that Twitter leadership deploys any changes in advance of the election carefully and recognizing the critical role the platform plays in the election information ecosystem."

Among the cuts to Twitter was its curation team, a key part of the company's efforts to guide users to reliable news sources and tamp down on viral hoaxes and conspiracy theories. The team has worked for years to counter election-related falsehoods, such as claims that vote-by-mail ballots would be discarded, and provide credible information in cases where losing candidates have falsely claimed victory.

In October 2020, ahead of the U.S. presidential election, the team added context to all trends that could be found in Twitter's prime real estate - its "For you" and "What's happening" boxes - on its app and website. As recently as two weeks ago, Twitter was touting the team's debunking efforts as a key aspect of its approach to the 2022 midterms.