Two women were detained in Stockholm after they threw “some kind of paint" at a painting by French artist Claude Monet and then glued themselves to the frame, Sweden's National Museum said on Wednesday.

The painting, “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny,” was on display as part of an exhibition at the museum.

Spokesperson Hanna Tottmar said artwork was encased in glass and "is now being examined by the museum’s conservators to see if any damage has occurred.”

The exhibit, titled “The Garden,” was closed but expected to reopen to visitors on Thursday.

Before they were apprehended, the activists smeared red paint on the painting, according to a video of Wednesday's incident.