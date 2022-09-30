Two Healdsburg men arrested in string of 2021 fires

Two Healdsburg men were arrested Tuesday in a string of at least 14 fires in and around the city in 2021, according to Cal Fire.

Estevan Miranda-Silva, 23, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, are accused of 21 felony counts related to arson, possession of materials with intent to burn buildings or public property and criminal conspiracy connected to the Sept. 6, 2021 blazes, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in a Thursday news release.

The blazes came during a dry California year that had already seen massive wildfires across the state, and they sparked fear and outrage from Healdsburg residents.

Map showing the confirmed vegetation fires in the Healdsburg area, Sept. 6, 2021. (Dennis Bolt for the Press Democrat)

All of the fires came within a period of 2½ hours. Seven of them were along a stretch of Mill Creek Road. Three others were doused on Lytton Springs Road, while more were discovered on lower Westside Road, West Dry Creek Road, Bailhache Avenue south of Rio Lindo Academy, and Healdsburg Avenue near Passalacqua and Alexander Valley roads — the only one within Healdsburg city limits.

The largest of the fires grew to just under 2 acres in size. No injuries or structural damage was reported, and no evacuations were necessary.

Both Miranda-Silva and Gonzalez-Flores were booked into the Sonoma County jail. Their bail has been set at $1 million apiece.

Officers also recovered a “ghost gun” from the vehicle Miranda-Silva was driving at the time of his arrest, and Cal Fire will be seeking additional firearms charges.

Note: This is a developing story, and further details will be added as they emerge.