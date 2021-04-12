Two arrested on suspicion of DUI after fatal Highway 1 crash

CHP officers arrested the drivers of two cars involved in a fatal three-car crash Saturday night on Highway 1 near Valley Ford on suspicion of driving under the influence.

CHP is investigating whether the third driver, who died in the crash, also was under the influence.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. north of Valley Ford Road, according to a statement from the law enforcement agency. A Nissan Frontier and a Dodge truck collided in a head-on collision.

The two cars were blocking the roadway when Winter Nason, 25, of Santa Rosa, failed to stop his Ford Ranger and collided into the side of the Dodge before crashing into the rear of the Nissan. The Nissan became engulfed in flames, but CHP still is investigating whether the fire started after the head-on collision or after the Ford Ranger’s crash.

The male driver of the Nissan, who officials did not identify, died but his male passenger escaped, according to the statement. Joseph Mantua, 47, of Bodega Bay was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major but non life-threatening injuries. Manua and Nason were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Investigators found the passenger of the Nissan to also be under the influence, CHP Officer David deRutte said on Monday morning. That and the circumstances of the crash have led CHP to investigate the sobriety of the Nissan driver, where they await the results of a coroner’s toxicology report, deRutte said.

Anyone who witnessed the collisions or events leading up to them is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88