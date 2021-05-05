Subscribe

Two found with a ’large quantity’ of Fentanyl arrested in Petaluma, police say

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2021, 8:23AM
Two Redding men found in a stolen vehicle were arrested with a “large quantity” of Fentanyl early Tuesday morning in Petaluma, according to police.

Around 3 a.m., officers noticed a blue Chrysler sedan parked along a fence line in the 4000 block of Petaluma Blvd. North. The car’s license plate matched those of a vehicle reported stolen in North Carolina, according to a police report.

Approaching the vehicle, officers observed two male occupants sleeping inside. They also observed various narcotics and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

A search of the vehicle turned up a large quantity Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Police arrested George Clinton Strong III, 28, and Joshua James Jensen, 34. They were booked into Sonoma County jail and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled narcotic.

