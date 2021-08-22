Two beloved geese found dead in Howarth Park in Santa Rosa

For a tight group of bird lovers with a soft spot for a pair of geese, Howarth Park these days is filled with sadness.

People who visit the Santa Rosa park on a regular basis to watch and feed the waterfowl learned Friday that two large white geese they’ve come to love were gone.

The geese, whom volunteer caretaker Ray Lutman said were an American Heritage breed, had died or been killed. Some people who were acquainted with the longtime park occupants cried when they learned of their demise, he said.

“People have been asking ‘Where’s Aflac, where’s Aflac?’” he said, referring to the name given one of the birds.

The cause of their deaths is not known.

Lutman blames an unleashed dog or dogs for their deaths after seeing paw prints by the lake, but he admitted “it’s all speculation.”

The volunteer, who works as a newspaper carrier for The Press Democrat, said he realized the two geese — the other was named Gunther — were missing after he arrived at the city park Thursday. He drives there regularly twice a day to give the geese and other birds at Lake Ralphine a special mix of pellets, sunflower seeds, corn and oats that he buys at Western Farm Center in Santa Rosa.

“Those birds were so famous,” Lutman lamented. “People came from all over to see them. They were special. They weren’t just birds on a lake, they were family.”

Lutman searched and found Aflac’s carcass tossed up a hill at the park. On Friday evening Gunther’s body was still floating in the water as Lutman waited for someone to bring a boat to pull the bird out “and give him some respect,” he said.

No one from the Santa Rosa Department of Recreation and Parks could be reached for comment Saturday.

A group of 15-20 people, coming and going, held a little memorial service with pizza on Friday, he said. They mourned together, some crying, and remembered the good times with the geese. Some told stories. They discussed naming the boat dock “Aflac Pier.”

“I’ve been coming here for about two years, and tonight it just feels very cold without Aflac and Gunther,” said Sharon Silva, a friend of Lutman’s and part of the group that has found peace at the park feeding birds. “I’m going to miss them and I know a lot of other people will, too. I know the kids come on weekends and feed them.”

These two were not just any geese, Lutman said, especially Aflac. “Aflac had paparazzi. He was all over Facebook. People from Switzerland came here and said their friends told them ‘You gotta go to California and see Aflac.’”

Gunther was the quieter one of the two, and Aflack could sometimes be aggressive. In addition, the big goose had “a shoe fetish,” Lutman said. “Especially pink ones. But I had calmed him down.”

Lutman said he didn’t know exactly how old the geese were, but said Gunther was older than Aflac, who he said was at least 5. Neither of them could fly, he said.

“I’ve rescued them many times,” he said. “Sometimes they get fishhooks in their mouths.“

There are, of course, other geese at the park. There is Mr. Gray, a gray goose of English descent, Lutman said (“He hasn’t been knighted, so I call him Mr. Gray”), and another with a wide wingspan named Abigail, Silva said.

“Geese have their own personalities,” she said. “They get to know people and they follow you around. They’re quite entertaining.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.