Two blocks from the Federal Reserve, a growing encampment of the homeless grips the economy’s most powerful person

WASHINGTON - As he drove past the intersection of 21st and E streets in Northwest Washington, a 68-year-old man peered through the window, struck by an encampment of homeless people here that grew from 10 tents to 20 in the past year. Then 30. Now 40.

The people living in those tents had no idea that their burgeoning village kept this man, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, up at night, or that he kept thinking about them as he drove two blocks south to his office. Powell doesn't know their names or backstories, either. But what he saw was clear. A visceral reminder of the uneven economic recovery. Right there in the Fed's shadow.

It's in these brief interludes - when the most powerful person in the economy passes some of the most powerless - that Powell grapples with one of the most vexing economic conundrums facing the central bank, and the country, 14 months into the coronavirus crisis. How can the Fed have done so much - slashed interest rates, propped up the stock market, bought up $3.3 trillion in treasuries and mortgage backed securities - yet parts of the economy remain so broken?

Powell referenced the tent city three times in the span of seven days, including in a ″60 Minutes" interview and on a panel hosted by the International Monetary Fund. During a talk with the Economic Club of Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Powell mentioned the encampment again, saying the homeless should be part of any assessment of the economy's strength.

"They need to be in the room with us as we make our decisions," Powell said.

But there are no rooms at what advocates call "21st and E." In fact, many of the people seeking shelter here have more elemental concerns. At the same moment Powell was speaking to the Economic Club, rain was falling on the encampment, and residents were scrambling to stay dry.

Malo and Isaiah, a young couple who go by the same last name, "Lotus," and share a space no wider than a kiddie pool, draped a navy blue tarp over their neon green tent and reinforced the stakes into the mud. Monetary policy couldn't have been further from their minds.

Malo Lotus tries to cover her tent at the encampment near the Federal Reserve. (Matt McClain / Washington Post)

As the pandemic triggered the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression in March 2020, the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 10,000 points in less than two months. Some days, it fell more than 2,000 points.

Millions of workers lost their jobs in a matter of weeks. The economy practically shut down overnight as health officials desperately tried to understand a disease that would kill at least 565,000 Americans.

Powell moved fast. On March 3, 2020, the Fed announced an emergency interest rate cut, then slashed rates to zero twelve days later. By the end of the month, the Fed outlined a sprawling set of programs to rescue the financial system.

The actions triggered a huge stock market rally that began toward the end of March, when the Dow closed below 19,000. In recent days, it has closed above 34,000, and analysts are bullish that the hot streak will continue.

Powell has won bipartisan praise for his stewardship of the Fed,even while so much has changed in Washington during his three years as chair. He was put in the top job by President Donald Trump when Republicans controlled Congress. Now, Democrats hold power.

Powell's four-year term expires in early 2022, and Biden hasn't signaled whether he will renominate the chairman to another term. Powell declines to talk about his future in public remarks, but he has spoken bluntly about the state of the recovery. As one of the wealthiest Fed leaders, he's now drawing attention to a homelessness crisis near where he grew up.

While the economy is expected to rebound strongly this year, Powell has urged people to pay attention to often overlooked corners of the economy. And he has warned lawmakers and others that something's not quite right about this recovery. Many people are getting left behind, and that's why he has mentioned the people at 21st and E.

The bleak reality comes with complicated questions: What more could the Fed have done to reach the most vulnerable during this recovery? And does this encampment's growth, even indirectly, have anything to do with the Fed's actions?

The Fed has several tools to protect the economy, and Powell deployed them with full force last year. But that kind of intervention aids some parts of the economy more than others.

Slashing interest rates and backstopping corporate debt, for example, helped direct money into the financial system. Some of the biggest beneficiaries were wealthier Americans who hold investments. As a stark sign of how the rich got richer in the past 12 months, the number of billionaires on Forbes's 35th-annual ranking grew by nearly a third, swelling by 660.