Two crashes impede coastal traffic on Hwy. 1

A busy Sunday afternoon along the Sonoma coast led to a couple of traffic-snarling crashes on Hwy. 1.

A few minutes before 3 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received calls about a car off the road and into the shrubbery near the intersection of the coastal highway and Fort Ross Road. The driver was nowhere in sight, but a dog was in a pet carrier inside the vehicle.

About 45 minutes later, CHP learned the incident had involved a crash between a car and a motorcycle. Both were towed from the scene. The Rohnert Park CHP office did not respond to phone calls; it isn’t known if there were injuries.

Just as the aftermath of that event was being cleared, another call arrived about a vehicle blocking the northbound lane of Hwy. 1 just north of Coleman Valley Road, near Arched Rock.

According to a witness, a motorcyclist had crossed the double yellow lines to pass there and had collided with another vehicle.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.