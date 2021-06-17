Two-day manhunt for Mendocino County burglary suspect called off

A man wanted by the state on a no-bail arrest warrant for criminal threats is suspected of returning to the site of a previous burglary attempt in Elk, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

After the burglary attempt, specialized SWAT personnel from Sonoma, Humboldt, Lake and Mendocino counties as well as the Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a two-day search for William Allan Evers in the heavily wooded Cameron Road area but came up empty, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The search was called off at 6 p.m. Wednesday until further search operations can be planned.

Authorities are asking the public to report if they see the 40-year-old white man, who stands 6 feet-1, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes, brown hair and reddish facial hair. He has a skull or skulls tattoo on his right upper arm, a “demon face” tattoo on his upper left arm and an unknown prominent tattoo on his chest.

Evers is suspected of shooting at a sheriff’s deputy during a previous burglary attempt at the Elk house on May 12. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The second burglary attempt at the same location was reported on Monday at about 5 p.m. after the homeowner noticed Evers on live security footage from a security camera while he was away from home. Evers is suspected of being involved in two other residential burglaries committed around May 18 in Albion.

Evers is known to be comfortable in wooded areas and is suspected of using rural roads and logging roads to travel in the county. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts, or had any recent contacts with Evers, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact its dispatch center at 707-463-4086 or call 911.

