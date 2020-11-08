Two-day plant sale by Men’s Garden Club of Santa Rosa will help to grow scholarships

Succulents, many of them lovingly arranged in potted mini-gardens, are the stars of a weekend plant sale that will help to fund scholarships for Sonoma County young people who aspire to careers in agriculture.

But the succulents share the limelight at the sale in Santa Rosa with ferns, naked ladies, Calla lilies and a smattering of botanical this-and-that.

Hosting the plant sale at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center on Yulupa Avenue are members of the Men’s Garden Club of Santa Rosa. They sold a lot of plants and offered many gardening tips on Saturday, and they’ll be back for more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

One of many interesting aspects of the Men’s Garden Club, which was founded in long-age 1947, is that it’s not only for men. Its current president is a green thumb named Shirley Juul.

For decades, the club has raised money for its charitable mission by growing and selling plants at the Sonoma County Fair, the Sonoma County Home and Garden Show and elsewhere. But this year, the pandemic led to those events being canceled.

Needing to sell the plants they’ve grown at the Elsie Allen High School greenhouse, with the assistance of Elsie Allen ag students, Men’s Garden Club members decided to put on this weekend’s sale. The location was a natural because their regular meeting place is the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward the $1,000 scholarships that the Men’s Garden Club provide to local students interested in careers in any aspect of agriculture. Scholarships are awarded both to new and continuing college students.

For more information on the Men’s Garden Club, visit https://sites.google.com/site/santarosamgc/