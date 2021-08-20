Two dogs rescued from area scorched by Cache fire in Lake County

Two dogs who weathered the Cache fire in Lake County were rescued by a North Bay Animal Services officer, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

The officer with the Petaluma animal shelter was looking for animals Wednesday in areas that the Cache fire scorched when she saw a dog in a burned field.

At first, she thought the dog had died. But when she approached him, he raised his head and wagged his tail.

The officer saw he was on a chain wrapped around a trailer hitch. Once he was let loose, she saw he was uninjured.

Another dog was found hiding in a nearby hole in the ground. He was “scared to death at first,” according to the Facebook post, but warmed up to the officer. She took both animals to Clearlake Animal Control, where they learned the dogs lived together.

“These stories of animals' fortitude in the midst of such disaster warms our hearts,” the post read.

The owners have been located, and the dogs still are at the shelter.

North Bay Animal Services also discovered a cat near a slew of pink fire retardant at the Creekside Mobile Home Park, which was destroyed during the blaze, according to another Facebook post from the organization.

The animal appeared to be singed from the fire but did not seem to have any other injuries.

The cat was taken to the Clearlake Animal Control to be treated.

The fire, which destroyed 58 homes in Clearlake, was 50% contained as of Friday morning.