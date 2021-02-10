Subscribe

Separate fires destroy 2 Sonoma Valley homes; hospitalizing 2

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 10, 2021, 3:30PM
Separate fires destroyed two homes in the Sonoma Valley Tuesday night, sending two people to the hospital with burn injuries, fire officials said.

At about 10:30 p.m., about two dozen firefighters responded to a blaze at a two-story duplex at Arnold Drive and Martin Street in Glen Ellen, said Bob Norrbom, Sonoma Valley Fire District battalion chief.

Firefighters put out the flames in about a half-hour, but the bottom unit where the fire started was “pretty well destroyed,” causing an estimated $150,000 in damage, Norrbom said.

Fire officials believe the blaze ignited when the resident of the bottom unit fell asleep with a lit cigarette. The man, who suffered second-degree burns on his chest and arms, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Norrbom said.

Crews stopped the fire from seriously damaging the second-floor unit of the duplex, although the resident had to move out at least temporarily. They were not injured.

About 7 p.m. in Schellville, firefighters responded to a camp trailer engulfed in flames at Eighth Street East and Fremont Drive, Schell-Vista Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Mike Mulas said.

A man who lived inside the trailer was able to tell his neighbors about the blaze, prompting a call to fire personnel, Mulas said.

A Schell-Vista fire engine and two water tenders were dispatched to the fire, as was a Sonoma Valley Fire Department unit, Mulas said.

The flames were doused within minutes of the firefighters’ arrival and contained to the trailer, which was destroyed, Mulas said.

The man who lived in the home suffered burns to his feet and was transported to a hospital, Mulas said. The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Wednesday afternoon, Mulas added.

You can reach Staff Writers Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412 and Nashelly Chavez at nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5203.

