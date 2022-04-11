Two fires devastate retailer, pier on opposite ends of Bay Area

Two arduous cleanup efforts loomed Sunday afternoon after massive fires broke out a day earlier on opposite ends of the Bay Area — razing a Home Depot in San Jose while laying waste to a dock and pier at the Port of Benicia.

As the charred remains of both areas continued to smolder, officials in each city made plans Sunday to begin taking stock of damage wrought by the fires. A San Jose city councilman vowed to find out what could be provided to help the retailer rebuild, while a top Benicia city official voiced concerns of major economic challenges for the region.

Many people also voiced wonder at the lack of injuries from the twin blazes, which sent South Bay shoppers fleeing flames hot enough to be detected from space, while threatening a docked tanker ship in the North Bay.

“I’m just incredibly grateful that there was no loss of life – that by far is the most important thing,” said Councilman Matt Mahan, about the pair of massive blazes that broke out across the Bay Area. “We can rebuild a building but that to me is the most important thing by far.”

Hot spots continued to bedevil firefighters in San Jose on Sunday evening, where the entire Home Depot building had been reduced to ashen rubble — save for a few outer walls and, strangely enough, the potted flowers stored at its front entrance.

The blaze sparked at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when dispatchers received numerous calls from employees and patrons about a fire tearing through the building at Blossom Hill Road and Santa Teresa Boulevard in South San Jose.

The first flames were reported in the store’s back, southeast corner around its lumber section, San Jose fire Battalion Chief Bennett Yendrey said. As the fire spread, it appeared to overwhelm the store’s fire sprinkler system, said Capt. Christopher Pickup, a department spokesman.

Some store employees had little chance to stamp out the fast-moving flames before being forced to flee, recalled Josh Thompson, a store employee who works in the lumber section.

Thompson said he was near the back breakroom when the call to evacuate was issued. He ran to the aisle with fire extinguishers, grabbed one, and then raced the section with gutters, edging metal and skylights.

By that point, Thompson recalled, a store employee had rushed over, saying “it’s too late.”

“It was already at the roof, and it was moving too fast for a fire extinguisher,” Thompson said.

His lungs burned as he tried helping usher employees and others out of the store. He then went next door to the pet hospital and helped evacuate dogs over there.

“Everybody got out, so it’s worth it,” Thompson said.

Video footage shared on social media by San Jose resident Philip Hurst depicted a frightening scene in which large, fiery embers fell from the ceiling inside the store while Home Depot employees stood outside the doorway, yelling at people: “Get out of the building!”

“I don’t know how it started, but it spread fast,” Hurst said in a message. On his drive home, he recalled pieces of ash measuring the size of a dinner plate were falling from the sky nearly a mile away from the store.

At one point, the fire was detected by one of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellites, the National Weather Service reported. Meanwhile, an untold number of chemicals spewed into the air — prompting a temporary shelter-in-place advisory.

In all, at least 30 fire units with 100 firefighters responded to the 5-alarm fire, and some were deployed to a neighborhood south of the store to prevent any damage to nearby homes. During the firefight, Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office helicopter spotted two fires nearby and reported them to crews on the ground, though it investigators are not yet sure how they started.

Paint thinner, insulation and other building materials made the blaze uniquely challenging to extinguish, and it was brought under control at 11:44 p.m. Saturday.

The nearby Wagly Veterinary Hospital sustained water damage from firefighters pouring water on the blaze, as well as from crews creating a barrier between the buildings, Pickup said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It may take a couple days for investigators to fully access the scene, due to lingering hot spots, Pickup said. There was “no indication this fire was suspicious in nature,” according to a fire department press release Sunday evening.