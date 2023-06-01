Two minor league hockey players from Santa Rosa will be sentenced in July after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman last year when they were on a team road trip in Reno.

Dominic Jones, 35, and Moses Matthews, 34, each face up to life in prison with possibility of parole when sentenced July 13 in Washoe County Superior Court in Nevada.

A jury convicted them May 10 on one count each of sexual assault. Matthews also was convicted of capturing and distributing an image of a person’s private area without consent.

A third defendant, Josiah Nikkel, 31, was acquitted of sexual assault.

"We believed the evidence supported convictions for all of the defendants in the case. However, we respect the jury's decision,“ Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said in a statement to The Press Democrat.

Matthews, Jones and Nikkel played for the Santa Rosa Growlers, a Senior an amateur ice hockey team that plays home games at Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa.

They were in Reno for two games against the Reno Ice Raiders when Reno police arrested them at their hotel.

All three were removed from the team following their arrests.

Investigators said the victim met Matthews at The Stick nightclub and they went to his room at the Reno Suites on East Second Street and had consensual sex.

She agreed to stay the night, and they drove to her sorority house for an overnight bag before having more sex in the hotel room.

Jones and Nikkel later returned to the room they were sharing with Matthews. Prosecutors say Jones got on top of the victim and raped her while Matthews held her arms down.

According to a criminal complaint, Nikkel forced the victim to perform oral sex.

Investigators wrote in an arrest report the victim “laid there crying and felt unable to move or say no” while she was held down.

She saw flashing lights and believed she was being videotaped.

The District Attorney’s Office verified Wednesday she wasn’t taped. The second count against Moses relates to a photo he took during consensual sex and sent to Nikkel.

The victim got out of bed after asking for her phone so she could call a friend. She got her belongings and left the room crying with Matthews following.

In the hallway, she told him “This was not OK” and Matthews drove her home, according to the arrest report.

She was later examined at Renown Regional Medical Center and interviewed by investigators.

Jurors deliberated for eight hours before reaching their verdict, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jones’ father, John Jones of Las Vegas, said he believes his son and Matthews were wrongly convicted.

He contended that his son and Matthews participated in what he said was consensual sex.

“This shouldn’t be happening to them,” he said.

Jones said the defendants, all Black men, “didn’t have a chance” because the arrests had been publicized ahead of the trial and jurors mostly included women and had no people of color.

He said he’s trying to prove his son’s innocence and get him out of prison.

An attorney for Matthews could not be immediately reached for comment.

Nikkel could not be reached for comment.

