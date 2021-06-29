Two homeless encampments cleared near downtown Santa Rosa

Authorities on Tuesday cleared two homeless encampments near downtown Santa Rosa where dozens of people had been living in tents, cars and RVs.

As many as 30 people had been staying at a camp near a vacant senior center on Rutledge Avenue in the South Park neighborhood, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Jonathan Wolf.

Another 10 or so were camping at a small park at College Avenue and Fourth Street in front of Chelino’s Mexican restaurant, Wolf said.

By Tuesday morning, all homeless residents at the Rutledge Avenue site had already left after police served a notice to vacate about a week prior. Public works crews finished clearing trash and put up fencing around the senior center parking lot in around an hour.

Meanwhile at Fourth Street, Catholic Charities’ homeless outreach team met with campers and offered beds at Sam Jones Hall, the city’s primary homeless shelter. A handful accepted, while the rest packed up their belongings to look for a new place to stay.

Kurt Woodruff, 57, decided not to move into Sam Jones. He said he doesn’t feel safe at the shelter and is concerned about catching the coronavirus since the highly contagious Delta variant has been detected in Sonoma County. Woodruff has not been vaccinated.

“I really don’t want to get shoved into a place with a hundred people in a crowded space,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian