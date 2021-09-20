Two injured after car flips three times in Santa Rosa crash

Two people were pulled from an overturned vehicle and rushed to a hospital on Sunday after a crash near downtown Santa Rosa, police said.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Street and Brookwood Avenue.

Police said a driver heading south on Brookwood failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and crashed into a vehicle that was going west on Fourth.

The westbound car flipped over three times and stopped on its roof, police said. The two people inside were extricated by firefighters and their injuries were described as minor to moderate.

Police are investigating the crash and are asking anyone who witnessed it to contact them at srcity.org/crimetips.

