Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 12 near Santa Rosa

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 12 east of Santa Rosa shut down the eastbound lane for about an hour and a half Friday morning.

The crash was reported to authorities near Pythian Road just after 7 a.m., according to CAD, the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

Everyone involved in the crash was able to exit their vehicles on their own, though two people reported injuries, authorities said.

More information about the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The eastbound lane of the highway was blocked until 8:40 a.m., according to CHP. The westbound lane was also initially blocked, though it was opened up to traffic sometime later in the morning and was used to allow a tow truck into the area, the website said.

All lanes were reopened by 8:40 a.m.

