Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 12 near Santa Rosa
A three-vehicle crash on Highway 12 east of Santa Rosa shut down the eastbound lane for about an hour and a half Friday morning.
The crash was reported to authorities near Pythian Road just after 7 a.m., according to CAD, the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.
Everyone involved in the crash was able to exit their vehicles on their own, though two people reported injuries, authorities said.
More information about the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
The eastbound lane of the highway was blocked until 8:40 a.m., according to CHP. The westbound lane was also initially blocked, though it was opened up to traffic sometime later in the morning and was used to allow a tow truck into the area, the website said.
All lanes were reopened by 8:40 a.m.
You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.
Nashelly Chavez
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, The Press Democrat
Who calls the North Bay home and how do their backgrounds, socioeconomic status and other factors shape their experiences? What cultures, traditions and religions are celebrated where we live? These are the questions that drive me as I cover diversity, equity and inclusion in Sonoma County and beyond.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: