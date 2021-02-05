Two injured in tree trimming truck crash in Sonoma

Two people were injured in a crash involving an overturned tree trimming truck that closed Grove Street east of White Alder in Sonoma for several hours Thursday.

Firefighters with the Sonoma Valley Fire District had to extricate at least one person from the truck, which overturned around 2:30 p.m., said Spencer Andreis, battalion chief.

Mechanical issues had contributed to the crash, Andreis said.

One patient was flown in a REACH helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate to major injuries, he said, while the other was transported by ambulance to Sonoma Valley Hospital.

Both occupants were expected to recover from their injuries, firefighters said.

The truck had been towing a woodchipper, and a considerable amount of debris spilled out during the crash.

“The crew had a pretty extensive extrication to get specifically the driver out, who was not only entangled with the vehicle structural membrane, but also the debris, woodchips and dirt,” Andreis said. “It was kind of a dynamic scene for crews when they arrived.”

The truck also leaked a substantial amount of motor oil, enough to require the assistance of Sonoma County’s Hazardous Material Unit.

The cleanup kept Grove Street closed until around 9 p.m., Andreis said.

The California Highway Patrol assisted with traffic during the incident.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.