Two kittens rescued from Cloverdale brush fire near Russian River

Two kittens were saved by firefighters after a 3.5-acre brush fire sprang up in Cloverdale Saturday afternoon and partly burned at least one homeless camp.

The fire was burning off Crocker Road between a levee and the Russian River south of the First Street Bridge when fire units arrived, according to Cloverdale Fire Engineer Kagen Davis. The cause is unknown.

“There was no one around when we got there,” Davis said. “We’re still investigating.”

Firefighters took the kittens with burns to the local animal control office for treatment, he said.

At least one homeless encampment in the area was burned.

Cloverdale Fire sent an engine, Cal Fire engines from Mendocino and Sonoma counties sent engines, the Geyserville Fire Department sent an engine and a water tender, and the Healdsburg Fire Department sent an engine, Davis said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.