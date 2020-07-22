Two latest coronavirus deaths in Sonoma County are senior care home residents

Demonstrating the danger facing Sonoma County’s most vulnerable residents in the pandemic, the two latest deaths linked to the coronavirus were again residents of senior care centers.

Both are men over 65 with underlying health conditions, and they died Tuesday at unidentified care centers where they had lived, county health officials said Wednesday.

One was a resident of a skilled nursing home and the other lived in a residential care facility for elderly. Local health officials would not disclose any other information about the two men, or when and how they contracted the highly contagious virus.

The fatalities bring the county’s death toll from COVID-19 to 22, with 16 of them residents of skilled nursing or residential care sites. Seventeen of the county’s overall deaths in the pandemic that began in March have occurred since June 28, as the infectious disease spreads in the community claiming more victims, infecting more people and causing a sharp increase in hospitalizations.

Local health officials confirmed the latest two deaths are tied to the widening nursing home outbreak the same day California reported 11,300 new COVID-19 infections, a single-day record. And there are now more than 7,750 fatalities statewide connected with the virus.

That Wednesday case jump propelled California, where the virus is raging, past New York, the epicenter of the pandemic at the outset, for the most confirmed virus cases with 421,000. New York has more than 413,000 cases.

Local health officials have repeatedly warned that the spread of the new coronavirus among the elderly, vulnerable residents in senior care sites would be disastrous, especially among those living in skilled nursing homes.

“We are having the same issues that all counties are facing because the facilities (nursing homes) themselves are not able to practice infection-control guidelines required to contain and to interrupt transmission of COVID-19,” said county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, during a press briefing Wednesday.

Mase said many senior care homes have three or four residents living in a room. Some offer rooms for two people, but it’s rare to find private rooms for one resident in these facilities, she said.

"When they have COVID in the facility, they can't really adequately isolate and quarantine,“ she said of the deadly consequences.

To try to interrupt viral transmission, Mase said she is in discussions with skilled nursing home administrators to see if one of the centers enduring an outbreak can be assigned as the county’s “positive facility” for nursing residents afflicted with the virus. And then residents there who tested negative for COVID-19 would be moved to another home.

“That's the quickest solution,” the health officer said. “It's not ideal, but it's the quickest way to try to get positive people cohorted.”

At least 81 residents at six of Sonoma County’s 20 skilled nursing centers have contracted the virus as of Tuesday, according to California Department of Public Health data. Also, at least 44 staff members at 15 of the facilities have been infected.

Mase said some senior care sites are trying to isolate in one wing all residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. However, residents who had close contact with infected people and so are exposed to the virus still are being allowed to remain together while there virus test results are pending, she said.

“We know that some of those contacts will become positive over time,” she said. “So in that situation, the others who are negative are being exposed to people who are turning positive.”

Residents of skilled nursing homes live in a medical setting and many are considered among the community’s most frail.

State data on COVID-19 death rates for those residents reflects that. As of Tuesday, of 17,162 residents statewide at skilled nursing homes who have been infected by the virus, 3,013 have died, or roughly 18% of the group, according to state public health department figures.

The county’s 22 coronavirus deaths represents just under 1% of the more than 2,200 people with confirmed COVID-19 infections, a share that includes the 16 residents of senior care homes who have died.

The largest local COVID-19 outbreak at a skilled nursing center is taking place at Broadway Villa Post Acute in Sonoma. The site accounts for 63 infections since June 10, including 44 among residents and 19 among staff members, and what appears to be at least eight deaths of residents, based on an analysis of county and state health department data.

This week Mase reiterated the potentially deadly effect of long delays for COVID-19 test results among nursing home residents.

She said her office has asked skilled nursing facilities to contract with commercial testing labs delivering faster test results, and to avoid labs like Quest Diagnostics, which is overwhelmed by national demand for test processing.

“If turnaround times are delayed, then it will directly impact transmission of COVID,” she said. “We're not diagnosing the positive cases quickly enough to isolate. So that is a real issue.”

