Two men arrested in Napa shooting that injured two people in April

Two Napa men authorities identified as alleged gang members have been arrested in connection with an April shooting that injured two people, including a juvenile, police said.

Pedro Antonio Garcia, 25, and Cesar Lopez Fernandez, 20, were taken into custody Thursday and booked on offenses including attempted murder, assault with a gun and child endangerment, according to the Napa Police Department.

The shooting was reported April 5 in the 3000 block of Browns Valley Road, where police officers discovered the victims.

Using surveillance footage from an apartment complex, investigators determined the victims were in a parked vehicle when they were approached by a black SUV.

They drove off when someone in the SUV opened fire on them. The passenger was shot in a leg and a bullet grazed the driver’s head, according to the Police Department.

Both victims were treated for injuries.

Both suspects were arrested Thursday when investigators searched Garcia’s home. Police described the men as known Sureño gang members.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi