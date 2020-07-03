Two men arrested in Petaluma attempted burglary

Petaluma police arrested two suspected burglars late Thursday night after the victim provided quick and detailed descriptions.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a call on Ross Street from a business owner who said two men were trying to break into his trailer at the business. He was able to describe them and the vehicle they left in, Sgt. Ryan Suhrke said.

Officers found the vehicle nearby but no suspects. A few minutes later, another officer found discarded clothes that matched what the suspects were wearing.

Police formed a perimeter to search and James Johnson and Daniel Molina were found near some bushes alongside a creek bed, Suhrke said, They were taken into custody without incident.

The victim identified Johnson, 28, of Vallejo, and Molina, also 28 from Vallejo, as the men he saw trying to break into his trailer.

Both men were booked on suspicion of attempted burglary and conspiracy, and Johnson on suspicion of violating his probation.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.