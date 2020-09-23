Two men arrested in west Santa Rosa stabbing

Santa Rosa police arrested two men in connection with an attempted murder Tuesday night in west Santa Rosa in which the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at a home on Poggie Court around 9 p.m. found the victim and several family members at the scene. They said the suspect fled as a passenger in a white truck.

The victim, who police didn’t name, was transported to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. The wounds were later determined to be non-life threatening, police said. Police didn’t say if the victim was a man or woman.

While police were at the scene, another officer spotted a possible suspect vehicle near Coddingtown Mall.

The driver and passenger were both detained without incident.

Officers believe Joseph Malicay, 24, of Santa Rosa argued with the victim, then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim ran, police said, as Malicay chased after with the knife.

Malicay then left the scene with Jafet Morales-Camacho, 22, of Santa Rosa, police said.

Officers found a knife they believe was used in the incident.

Malicay was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violation of probation.

Morales-Camacho was booked on charges of aiding and abetting Malicay and violation of probation. He has pending drug charges from a previous case and was being held without bail, according to Sonoma County Jail records.

Malicay was being held on $1 million bail.

They are both scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.