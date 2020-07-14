Two men killed in Santa Rosa car crash identified

A Santa Rosa resident and an East Bay man were identified Monday as the pair who died in a car crash early Sunday, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office said.

The collision was reported at 12:12 a.m. on Stony Point Road at Lazzini Avenue in Santa Rosa and involved a silver BMW and a silver Cadillac CTS, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The driver of the Cadillac, Salvador Aguilera, 40, of Santa Rosa, and his passenger, Bernardo Barragan, 45, of Pittsburg, were killed in the crash, said Misti Wood, a spokeswoman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the coroner’s office.

Officers suspected the BMW was speeding north on Stony Point Road when it crashed into the Cadillac, police said.

It was unclear which car had a red light and whether the Cadillac, which was headed west on Lazzini Avenue, was going straight through the intersection or turning left.

The three people in the BMW were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

