Two dead, three injured in Santa Rosa crash

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 12, 2020, 8:55AM
Two men died and three others were injured in a high-speed crash in Santa Rosa early Sunday, police said.

The crash was reported 12:12 a.m. on Stony Point Road at Lazzini Avenue.

A silver BMW was heading north “at a high rate of speed” on Stony Point Road and crashed into a silver Cadillac CTS, police officials said in a news statement.

Police were investigating whether the Cadillac, which was heading west on Lazzini Avenue, was going straight through the intersection or making a left-hand turn onto southbound Stony Point.

Investigators were also trying to determine which vehicle had a red light at the time of the crash.

The men in the Cadillac were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Three people in the BMW, two males and one female, were taken to a hospital with serious but not-life threatening injuries.

No more details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Santa Rosa police traffic division to speak with Officer Jeff Adams at (707) 543-3636.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

