San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties approve fines for not wearing a mask

San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties both passed ordinances enforcing fines on people who don't follow local or state COVID-19 guidelines on wearing masks. Both counties' Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the emergency ordinances, and they enforce the same fines for people: $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense and $500 for further violations within the same year.

Businesses in San Mateo County that violate the guidelines would face a minimum fine of $250 and a maximum fine of $3,000 per violation.

Several other Bay Area counties have implemented similar ordinances, including Napa, Contra Costa and Marin.