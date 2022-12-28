Two more rain storms coming to Southern California this week

Despite intermittent showers overnight, Los Angeles is not expected to see significant rainfall until this weekend, forecasters said.

The first of a series of storms moved into the region Monday evening, with L.A. County receiving about a half-inch of rain overnight, officials said. The heaviest rain fell further north in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

"We saw what we expected," Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Another storm is forecast to arrive early Thursday. But the rain is expected to be lighter in the second storm, with around a tenth of an inch expected for L.A. County along with cooler temperatures, meteorologists said.

On Saturday, New Year's Eve, a third storm is expected to bring widespread rain across Southern California, bringing between 1 and 3 inches of rain, according to the weather service. Snow levels are expected to be at about 7,000 to 8,000 feet.

The rain is expected to end by Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid- to low 60s.

The storms aren't expected to put a significant dent in Southern California's drought but should be beneficial to Northern California, which is home to many of the state's reservoirs, weather experts said.

Northern California and the Bay Area could see up to see an accumulation of 8 to 12 inches over the next 12 days, according to the National Weather Service.