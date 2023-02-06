Two more Sonoma County COVID-19 deaths reported, but fatalities becoming increasingly uncommon

The total number of pandemic-related deaths this winter stands at 10, with six in December and four in January.|
MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 6, 2023, 11:24AM
Updated 55 minutes ago

Sonoma County health officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of pandemic fatalities to 537.

Though the rate of COVID-19 deaths has greatly decreased since the days of the omicron and delta variants, the coronavirus continues to claim the lives of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

The first death was a fully vaccinated woman between 70 and 80 years old who died Jan. 14 in the hospital. The second was a fully vaccinated man between 85 and 95 who died in the hospital on Dec. 3. Both had underlying health conditions.

The total number of pandemic-related deaths this winter stands at 10, with six in December and four in January. These numbers are likely to grow, as reports of COVID-19 deaths often lag by several weeks.

But the low numbers of COVID-19 patients in currently being treated in intensive care units — one as of Feb. 2, the latest data available — is a good sign.

By contrast, December 2021 and January 2022 saw 7 and 39 COVID-19 deaths, respectively, in the county. December 2020 and January 2021 saw 51 and 68 deaths respectively.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor