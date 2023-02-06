Sonoma County health officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of pandemic fatalities to 537.

Though the rate of COVID-19 deaths has greatly decreased since the days of the omicron and delta variants, the coronavirus continues to claim the lives of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

The first death was a fully vaccinated woman between 70 and 80 years old who died Jan. 14 in the hospital. The second was a fully vaccinated man between 85 and 95 who died in the hospital on Dec. 3. Both had underlying health conditions.

The total number of pandemic-related deaths this winter stands at 10, with six in December and four in January. These numbers are likely to grow, as reports of COVID-19 deaths often lag by several weeks.

But the low numbers of COVID-19 patients in currently being treated in intensive care units — one as of Feb. 2, the latest data available — is a good sign.

By contrast, December 2021 and January 2022 saw 7 and 39 COVID-19 deaths, respectively, in the county. December 2020 and January 2021 saw 51 and 68 deaths respectively.

