Two more Sonoma County private schools given all-clear to return to classrooms

Two more private schools in Sonoma County have received permission to reopen their classrooms, under modified conditions, and resume in-person instruction amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sonoma Country Day School in Santa Rosa and The Healdsburg School have been cleared to open classes to students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade beginning the week of Nov. 2.

“We are going to take a staggered approach,” said Kelly Schmidt, director of enrollment and communications at Sonoma Country Day School.

Nov. 2 and 3 will be teacher work days and transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first graders will return to the campus off Aviation Boulevard in north Santa Rosa on Wednesday. Second graders will come back Nov. 9, third and fourth graders on Dec. 2 and fifth and sixth graders are scheduled to come back on Dec. 7.

In all, 202 students at Sonoma Country Day will have the option to return, but the school will be staffed to accommodate families that choose to stick with online classes, Schmidt said.

“Children who are opting to learn from home still receive all the support they need to manage technology but we also want make sure that teachers in the classroom aren’t having to double dip too hard,” she said.

Because Sonoma County is still struggling to contain the virus and remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive in the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, area schools are prevented from returning to in-person learning without a waiver. Waivers are only available to transitional kindergarten through sixth grade programs.

To earn both county and state approval, schools must show they will adhere to a stringent list of mandates outlined by the state, including facial coverings, social distancing, mandated staff coronavirus testing and a plan for contact tracing should someone fall ill.

The two campuses follow The Presentation School, a private school in Sonoma, which opened its doors to 49 students in kindergarten through second grade on Wednesday. Five students opted to stay home, according to the school.

In addition to the three schools already given the all-clear, still more waiver applications are expected to be sent to the state for final review on Monday, county Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Friday.

“We are still in the process of reviewing those,” Mase said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.