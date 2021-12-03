Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sonoma County

Sonoma County health officials have reported two new COVID-related deaths, both from November involving unvaccinated adults.

The first person was a man in the 80-to-90-year-old age range who died Nov. 17. He had underlying conditions, county spokesman Matt Brown said.

The second was a woman in the 40-to-50 age bracket, Brown said. She died Nov. 20. She also had underlying conditions, he said.

A total of 414 people have now died in Sonoma County in the nearly two years since the first cases of coronavirus were found in California, including three reported deaths in the month of November and 11 in October.

